Fantasy Football: Week 5 wide receiver rankings

Few opponents are juicier for an offense than the Detroit Lions, whose defense has been unable to stop anyone so far this season.

This is good news for Minnesota Vikings receiver, Justin Jefferson, who has now scored in three straight games. He's also caught five or more balls in every game this season while earning seven or more looks.

You can expect Kirk Cousins to look Jefferson's way early and often against the Lions when the Vikings offense should be operating on all cylinders without much to deter them.

Another six catches and a touchdown are well within the cards for Jefferson this week.

Check out where Jefferson lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 5:

