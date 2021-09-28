Fantasy Football: Week 4 quarterback rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly sit at 1-2 on the season, but it's hard to blame Patrick Mahomes' play on the so-so start.

Mahomes has now delivered three straight games with three passing touchdowns. He's also gone over 250 passing yards in every game, and he's rushed for a score, too.

All in all, he's the third-highest scoring player through three weeks. Not bad for the first quarterback off draft boards.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will visit a Philadelphia defense that just got dismantled by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Another big day for Mahomes is definitely in the cards.

Check out Mahomes and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 4 rankings at the position:

