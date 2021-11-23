Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 12 wide receivers

Is it hyperbole to call Deebo Samuel a cheat code?

Samuel has been incredible this season, doing damage as a receiver but also as a gadget player. It came to a head in Week 11 when Samuel's fantasy production nearly all came on the ground, rushing eight times for 79 yards and a touchdown.

As one of the principal targets in a surprisingly efficient 49ers passing game, Samuel's floor is as safe as any wide receiver. He'll look to continue his production against the Minnesota Vikings next.

Check out where Samuel lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 12:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

