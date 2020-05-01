Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie winners and veteran losers from the NFL Draft

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome back to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, Yahoo's Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down some of their favorite rookies from the back-end of the NFL Draft and take a look at some veterans who might be fighting for a job when (if?) training camp opens.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Every year, a few rookies from the later rounds break out for unexpected fantasy value. Who will it be this year? Liz plans on taking a shot on the Tennessee Titans’ Darrynton Evans who'll likely slide into third-down duties with Derrick Henry's passing game woes, and Matt goes with Bryan Edwards, who'll likely start alongside fellow rookie Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas (00:51).

Matt and Liz also look at two more rookies that they think could have big years, Washington's Antonio Gandy-Golden and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who'll only need to leap frog Ronald Jones II to line up in the backfield with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. (06:13)

Elsewhere in the NFL, O.J Howard had his fifth-year option picked up in Tampa Bay (13:20), Andy Dalton was released by the Bengals (20:31), the Los Angeles Chargers held on to Justin Herbert's future security blanket Mike Williams (23:01), and while all this is going on, Cam Newton is still searching for a new team (27:48). Perhaps the New England Patriots will make a play? It's been way too long since they've had a former MVP under center.

And we wrap up the show by looking at some of the veterans who might be less than excited about the results of the Draft, like Jamison Crowder from the New York Jets and Julian Edelman, who as of right now, does not have a former MVP throwing him the ball. (31:18)

Story continues

Liz and Matt discuss all this and more, so be sure to tune in!

Tampa Bay picks up O.J. Howard's fifth-year option.

Please remember to rate, review, and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts