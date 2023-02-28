Fantasy Football Lessons Learned: WRs & TEs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get to enjoy themselves, for a while, and talk about lessons learned at the WR position from the 2021-22 NFL season before having to talk about what happened to the TE position.

They start at the top, with Justin Jefferson as WR1 and the lessons we can take away from his awesome season before wondering if he’d be the #1 WR picked next year or if Ja’Marr Chase is ready to pass him.

After working their way through the top 12 WRs with lessons for each one of them, mostly that we should trust the talent and ignore everything else when it comes to elite WRs, the guys move on to trying to solve the TE position.

Matt believes that this last season was an aberration for TEs and that they’ll come back to reality next year, while Dalton is more concerned about whether it’s (again) time for him to fade Travis Kielce.

02:15 Lessons Learned: Wide Receiver

06:40 Rookie WRs

08:00 WR1 Justin Jefferson

11:10 WR12 Ja’Marr Chase

12:40 WR2 Tyreek Hill

14:35 WR3 Davante Adams

19:40 WR4 Stefon Diggs

23:40 WR5 A.J. Brown

27:25 WR6 CeeDee Lamb

33:40 WR7 Jaylen Waddle

39:10 WR8 Amon-Ra St. Brown

41:45 WR9 Amari Cooper

45:10 WR10 DeVonta Smith

48:40 WR11 Christian Kirk

53:15 Lessons Learned: Tight End

60:15 TE1 Travis Kelce

