Fantasy football league loser wins big amid walk of shame

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The NBA season is long, but the walk of shame is longer. Just ask an Oklahoman who recently lost a bet and had to walk from Edmond to The Paycom Center.

“Everyone says tomorrow is going to be a bad day for me, but that’s tomorrow,” said Jimmy Quinn.

Quinn came in last with his fantasy football league. As a punishment, he had to walk from Edmond to Downtown OKC. As the Thunder entered the playoffs, the group re-routed the plans.

“We’re like, ‘Hey, last place, we should make it a playoff game night walk,'” said Quinn.

Including stops, the nearly 15-mile trek should take about seven hours.

“There are some spots without sidewalks once you get passed I-44 on Kelly. But, hopefully it will be alright,” said Quinn.

Quinn may have prepared logistically, but not necessarily physically.

“Have you been working out and preparing for this?” asked News 4.

“No,” said Quinn. “I’m going on a good three months of not working out. I think i got another three months in me.”

As word got out about the walk, support began to flood in.

“Native Summit gave me some gear,” said Quinn. “A nonprofit organization is going to have us out for snacks and refreshments.”

And the biggest win from the so-called loser came from the Thunder.

“The Thunder have heard about it and have graciously provided two tickets to game two,” said Quinn.

His friends were also there to help with every step.

“I texted Jimmy and just said, ‘Hey, man, congrats on the loss. Can I come with you?'” said Joe Marrow, Quinn’s friend.

If he loses motivation, his fantasy football league put up billboards to motivate him to keep walking.

As a pastor at Henderson Hills Baptist Church, Quinn knows there’s a lesson in this.

“I think we can go to the scripture, the last shall be first and the first shall be last, because I get to go to the thunder game,” said Quinn.

He may have been pulled into the loss column on fantasy football, but now he’s a big winner.

