With just two teams on byes this week and some players who have spent time on the I.R. set to return, droppable players for Week 8 are a little easier to come up with, but some might be tough to actually let go of for many of you.

It’s the halfway point of the fantasy season and we should always be looking for roster improvements, so cutting players who aren’t producing is a necessary evil. If you’re looking for some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there as well.

Mike Davis, RB, Falcons (92% rostered on Yahoo)

Now referred to as the Peyton Hillis of this decade (at least by me), Mike Davis parlayed a solid season filling in for Christian McCaffrey into a 2021 fifth-round ADP. Davis put up one singular half-PPR point in Week 7. He is averaging just 8.2 points per tilt — 43rd among RBs. He was not targeted at all in the passing game last week and it’s clear the Falcons’ bye week adjustments included phasing the 28-year-old back out.

I know injuries and bye weeks make it difficult to consider dropping an RB with a pulse and potential for any significant volume, but this backfield has been taken over by Cordarrelle Patterson, with very little meat on the bone left for Davis. Consider Kenyan Drake, Kenneth Gainwell or even Latavius Murray.

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals (40% rostered on Yahoo)

The rookie wideout is currently WR57 in half-PPR points per game with a paltry 9.2 and is firmly behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green in the Cardinals’ pecking order. Add new TE Zach Ertz in the mix to steal targets away in the middle of the field and there’s little left for Rondale Moore.

The 21-year-old receiver has posted just two double-digit fantasy point weeks so far in 2021. He has only found the end zone once, back in Week 2. We’ve reached the end of the waiting game with Moore, so do your roster and sanity a solid and swap him out for a WR who’s in a better spot in his own offense like Hunter Renfrow or Rashod Bateman.

Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers (55% rostered on Yahoo)

The 2021 regression of Sam Darnold has been like a really bad movie experience where you want to walk out of the theater but can’t seem to look away. The Carolina QB has averaged 7.9 fantasy points over the last three weeks, and as a whole, the Panthers have lost four straight contests, including a brutal 25-3 beatdown by the Giants last week.

Rumors are swirling about Carolina getting in on the Deshaun Watson trade talks, but even if Darnold remains the QB for the Panthers for the rest of the season, he’s just not giving us the output needed for a fantasy QB1, at least not in single-QB leagues. Send Darnold to the waiver wire in exchange for Carson Wentz or Jameis Winston if you’ve been rolling with Darnold as your starter this season.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled mightily of late and is droppable in fantasy leagues. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Damien Williams, RB, Bears (47% rostered on Yahoo)

After a one-week stint on the COVID-19 list, Damien Williams was clearly the backup to Khalil Herbert, who has carried the ball 55 times for 272 yards and a score in the past three weeks. After this week’s 100-yarder against a formidable Bucs front seven, the job is Herbert’s at least until David Montgomery returns, which is more than likely in Week 9.

That leaves Williams struggling to see fantasy-relevant playing time in a putrid Bears offense. I know backup RBs are a hot commodity with the injury volume amplified this season, so hanging onto Williams may be something you need to do for your individual roster, but if you need points now, he’s droppable.

Tim Patrick, WR, Broncos (38% rostered on Yahoo)

Tim Patrick was a decent waiver wire add until he wasn’t. The wheels have fallen off the Denver offense and Jerry Jeudy is set to return in Week 8 to deplete any remaining fantasy value Patrick had up to this point.

He is currently WR54 in half-PPR points per game as a fantasy WR5, and has only eclipsed three catches in one game out of the last four. With some WRs returning who are in better situations to produce like Michael Gallup or Will Fuller, Patrick can be a drop this week in order to find more upside moving forward.

One Week Away

Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

I really wanted to include Allen Robinson this week — and really every week so far in 2021 — but I think waiting until the NFL trade deadline is the move here. If he's still a Bear after November 2nd, he’s cuttable.

Julio Jones, WR, Titans

We’re looking at a player with injured legs in a run-heavy offense. Julio Jones has only reached 100 receiving yards once in five games this season and is producing as a WR5 on just 6.8 targets per game, which are also WR5 numbers. If things don’t improve soon, Jones can be sent packing in favor of a healthier, more involved WR.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. is playing hurt, which hasn’t really helped anyone, including his offense. He is averaging 3.2 receptions per game, and is currently WR82 in half-PPR points per contest with a measly 6.4. If he can get healthy, he’s certainly worthy of a roster spot, but his clock is ticking.

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

