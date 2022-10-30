Fantasy Football Booms and Busts, Week 8: For Kamara, Pollard, Foreman, three is a magic number

For almost two months, Alvin Kamara was a source of fantasy frustration, the one player locked out of the New Orleans touchdown party. But all is forgiven after he posted a signature game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kamara exploded for 158 total yards and three touchdowns, his first three spikes of the year, in the shutout over the hapless Raiders. Kamara was somewhat contained on the ground (18 carries, 62 yards), but his receiving chops were on display, as he secured 9-of-10 targets for 96 yards. Two of his scores were catches from distance (16 yards, 36 yards); he also had a 3-yard scoring plunge.

Kamara finished with 38.3 points in Yahoo half-point PPR leagues, the best running back game of the year. And more fun could be on the way, if the Saints settle on Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback.

It’s not hard to see — Jameis Winston struggles with the shorter touch throws, and he doesn’t have a great feel for the screen game. Kamara’s receiving work has been blunted in the Winston starts. Dalton doesn’t remind anyone of Drew Brees, but his presence elevates Kamara’s fantasy stock.

Alvin Kamara posted the best fantasy game by a running back this season in Sunday's win over the Raiders. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Three was a magic number for several early-window running backs — Tony Pollard and D’Onta Foreman matched Kamara’s three touchdowns. Pollard could be a league-winner if the Cowboys would accept what the rest of the world already knows.

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t a bad player, but Pollard’s per-touch efficiency is out of this world. Predictably, Pollard went wild with Elliott unavailable against Chicago. Pollard’s 14 rushes went for 131 yards and three scores — one of them a 54-yard breakaway. He also had one catch for 16 yards.

Dallas is probably the second-best team in the NFC right now, and there might be a sense that the team shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken. But Pollard has become more involved in recent weeks — this was his third straight game with double-digit carries. And despite the early injury to left tackle Tyron Smith, the Dallas offensive line has been just fine.

The Cowboys are one of six teams that rest in Week 9 — good luck navigating this hellish bye week. After that, it’s road trips to Green Bay and Minnesota. It’s doubtful Pollard is going to start this year when Elliott is available, but maybe the team is ready to consider something close to a 60-40 or even 50-50 split. Pollard’s upside shouldn’t be denied.

Foreman’s three-touchdown game was more of a working-class hero type of thing — he needed 26 carries to get 118 yards. He also tacked on a two-point conversion. It’s a sweet revenge game for Foreman, who was cut before the season by the Falcons last year. The teams meet again in Week 10.

Chuba Hubbard’s absence pushed Foreman to a heavy workload, something that likely won’t continue when Hubbard is ready to play again. This is probably a timeshare, with Foreman at the front but Hubbard playing plenty. But at least the Panthers look like a professional team again, shocking the Buccaneers last week and almost upsetting the Falcons in Sunday’s bizarre overtime loss. We welcome DJ Moore back into our fantasy lives. And we’re willing to consider Carolina’s backfield as a proactive option in most weeks.

The hat-trick kids had company through the Week 8 slate — A.J. Brown had a three-touchdown clinic against Pittsburgh, while Christian McCaffrey threw a party against the Rams (touchdown run, touchdown catch, touchdown throw).

Fantasy managers aren’t going to quibble. It’s been a season dominated by low scoring through the opening seven weeks. It was refreshing to see offenses take control Sunday.

