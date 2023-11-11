Fans go wild over Jalen Milroe’s impressive first-half against Kentucky

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has steadily improved every week during the 2023 college football season. As the team looks to make a jump in the College Football Playoff ranking, Milroe has stepped up in a big way.

In the first half against Kentucky, Milroe did make one poor decision, which led to an interception, but he has played nearly flawless football, all while being visibly hurt after he took a hard hit to the leg on the first drive of the game.

He’s completed 11 passes on 17 attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns for an average of 10.9 yards per completion. Milroe also had five carries for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Here’s what fans had to say about his first-half performance.

Gets better every week

The improvement from Milroe as a passer has been fun to see. Much more patience to let his WRs get in space and his touch on these passes are great to see. Bama offense been getting better each week #RollTide — Alex Koslow (@koslow75) November 11, 2023

Let's get through this season first

Jalen Milroe looking like a top 5 lock for next year’s draft — Jaguars Script Writer (@PremierNasir904) November 11, 2023

This is a crash course

If Milroe is point, that SEC championship game should be legit — Big Drawls Lou Rawls (@AHen_3) November 11, 2023

Grab your popcorn!

Milroe is 1,000x better now. This has been fun to watch! — Forrest Funk | @funkdrone on Instagram (@funkdrone) November 11, 2023

A photo from the future?

Start the propaganda pic.twitter.com/YFVdgg7pQT — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) November 11, 2023

Elite.

Nobody has been playing better then Jalen milroe recently — 12th man nation (@OwenDun72709528) November 11, 2023

Pulling up your own receipts to apologize. Respect.

I apologize to Jalen Milroe, I was wrong. You sir, are Him. https://t.co/i6B3M9jmEZ — Matt Bettio (@MattBettio) November 11, 2023

That's QB1

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone improve quite this much during the duration of a season. Milroe’s development is unreal. — Hogan Wiggins (@HoganWiggins) November 11, 2023

From one Heisman winner to another?

Gotta get to ATL first... but it looks good.

I owe jalen Milroe an apology. We smoking dog packs in atl this year #RollTide — Franklin Saint (@TaeDont_Play) November 11, 2023

He can't be stopped

Milroe limping and still killin em — .sUperHERo🦸🏾‍♀️🦅 (@24_MsAmbitious) November 11, 2023

Is this true? (Asking for a friend)

Milroe is the front runner for heisman and #1 pick in 2025. — 2023 WS champs (@hookemcowboys) November 11, 2023

Translation: He's on fire

Jalen Milroe is en fuego 🔥 — Biscuits & SEC (@biscuitsandsec) November 11, 2023

They are some of the best in the nation

Death, Taxes, Milroe Deep Balls

pic.twitter.com/Z7UyVvTkkK — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire