Fans react on social media after Tyson Fury's dominant win over Deontay Wilder

Ryan YoungWriter
Yahoo Sports

Tyson Fury left no doubt about his status atop the boxing world.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder with a dominant seventh-round TKO at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Saturday night while claiming the WC heavyweight title, and didn’t seem to miss a step throughout the entire bout. In fact, there was even a single photo that showed how lopsided the fight was.

Naturally, fans watching at home went straight to social media after the fight was over.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


At one point during the fight, Fury even started licking the blood off of Wilder’s ear — which stunned fans at home.

Fury grabbed the microphone and started singing “American Pie” by Don McLean after the win, too.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next