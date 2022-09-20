Fan who threw bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam identified, will be banned

BEREA, Ohio − A fan who threw a bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored with 22 seconds remaining in Sunday's game has been identified. The team plans on banning the fan from the stadium in the future.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the team said in a statement issued through a spokesman. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

Haslam was standing near the tunnel in the northwest corner of the stadium as the Jets scored on a Joe Flacco pass to Garrett Wilson. A fan then threw a bottle onto the field that struck Haslam. He immediately went to security and pointed out the fan.

The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources.



Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. https://t.co/a1mvjAkD9e pic.twitter.com/TwuPxr3655 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero captured the incident on video. Pelissero later reported the Cleveland Police Department as having detained a Rocky River man leaving the stadium who appeared "to be intoxicated" and booked him on assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct, all three misdemeanors.

The Browns led 30-17 with 1:55 remaining. It's the first time since the Browns did it against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2001 that any NFL has lost after leading by 13 points or more with two minutes remaining, a span of 2,229 games.

