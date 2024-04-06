A’s fan group ‘The Last Dive Bar’ applies to trademark ‘Las Vegas Athletics’

(KRON) — An Oakland A’s fan group is attempting to beat the franchise to the punch in trademarking “Las Vegas Athletics.” The Last Dive Bar applied to trademark what could be the team’s eventual name.

Documents show that Paul Bailey from The Last Dive Bar applied for the trademark on March 6. Trademarks typically take several months to process, and the group told KRON4 that it expects to know whether it got the trademark in the next five months.

The group publicized their move after news broke Friday that the A’s filed to trademark “Sacramento A’s.” While the A’s intend to play several seasons in Sacramento, team leadership said the team plans to simply go by Athletics or A’s while they play in Sacramento, without a city attached. However, the next day, news of the trademark application broke.

Documents show that The Last Dive Bar’s potential “Las Vegas Athletics” trademark pertains to “athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms.”

The Last Dive Bar posted on X about their decision to file for a trademark, saying they noticed the A’s had not applied to trademark Las Vegas Athletics and decided to do so themselves.

The Last Dive Bar is a group that was created to celebrate the Oakland Coliseum. It has been vocally critical of A’s ownership.

