FAMU head football coach James Colzie III in hometown to 'game plan' with alumni chapter

When in a leadership position at Florida A&M, it’s important for the job holder to get acquainted with those who are vital to their success.

And sometimes, all one has to do is go to their backyard to accomplish that.

For example, first-year Rattlers head football coach James Colzie III is in his hometown of Miami for Wednesday’s FAMU Alumni Association’s South Dade Chapter’s ‘Game Plan with Coach Colzie’ event.

“It’s an opportunity to get out in front of FAMU fans again,” Colzie said. “First time being able to do it and first time getting a chance to do it at home. Family will be there. Fans will be there.

“When I got asked to do it, making that the first one made a lot of sense.”

Colzie got hired as FAMU’s 19th full-time head football coach on Jan. 27, replacing Willie Simmons, who left to be Duke’s running backs coach. Colzie signed a three-year contract worth $720,000.

Since then, he’s proctored the Rattlers’ spring football season, which ended with April 13’s Orange and Green Spring Game. Colzie is now in full recruiting mode as the NCAA Transfer Portal has reopened for a limited period from April 15 to April 30.

Colzie will give updates on the FAMU football program and looks to collect donations from the South Dade Rattlers.

“They want to be the first to see what’s happening. They see me on social media and the news, but when you’re in front of them, it may mean a little bit more,” Colzie said of the upcoming event.

“We’re here to support the program, hopefully, get some great donations, talk about Florida A&M football, and give them all the insight they need.

“I was told it starts at a certain time, but it necessarily won’t end at a certain time,” Colzie joked. “So, I’m going to make sure I get there and answer every question and give them everything they want to know except who the starting quarterback will be.”

Florida A&M head coach James Colzie leads the Rattlers during the FAMU Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Being accessible to FAMU stakeholders is something Colzie is readying for.

The FAMU athletic program is currently scheduling its dates and locations for the annual Strike Tour, which raised nearly $250,000 for the Rattler Athletic Fund last summer.

Currently, Colzie and FAMU athletics are going to Atlanta, Birmingham, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington D.C. They’re also trying to make headway for Dallas and Houston stops.

“This is part of the job and the prestige of being the head football coach at Florida A&M,” Colzie said.

“You want to be able to embrace the alumni and fans because, without them, there isn’t a FAMU head football coach. Trying to get in front of as many people as possible, raise as much money as we can for our players, and hopefully get ready to defend our national championship in the right way.

“So anytime I get a chance to be in front of the fans and alumni, I see that as a great blessing.”

