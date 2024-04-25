FAMU football hires former NFL player, Super Bowl champion to oversee defensive line

Florida A&M football adds to the coaching staff as Coach Colzie announced Casey Walker as the defensive line coach.

"We are pleased and happy to add Casey Walker to our staff at Florida A&M," said Colzie. "Casey has played in the NFL, at the Power 5 level, and most recently coached at the Group of 5 level. He will bring tremendous understanding to what we will do on defense (specifically the defensive line). He will also be an efficient and outstanding recruiter, which can only bolster our coaching staff.

"I will also need him to keep up the standard that our defensive line will be the most dominant group in the SWAC, which will only have our defense as one of the best in the nation."

Walker joined the Rattlers after spending the last two seasons as the defensive line coach at Louisiana Tech.

In 2022, Walker coached Keivie Rose, who was named to the All-Conference USA First Team. Rose recorded 24 total tackles (18 solo, 6 assists), with 4.0 tackles for loss and two sacks that season.

Before La Tech, Walker was at Texas A&M Commerce for three years. While at Texas A&M-Commerce, Walker served as the defensive line coach, and his position group led the Lone Star Conference in sacks per game in 2019. That same group set a Division II playoff record with ten sacks in a win over Colorado School of Mines.

In 2021, his TAMUC defensive line set an NCAA record by recording ten sacks in the first half of a game. He coached several all-conference performers during his time at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Walker served at Oklahoma Baptist in 2018 as a defensive line coach after a year of coaching at Garden City Community College and Central Oklahoma.

Walker was born in Dallas and attended Garland High School. He received a full scholarship to play at the University of Oklahoma under Coach Bob Stoops, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Multi-Disciplinary Studies with a focus on Communication.

Upon graduation, Walker became an NFL free agent and was signed by the Carolina Panthers. The following year, Walker was signed by the New England Patriots, where he played on the Super Bowl XLIX winning team.

During his time in the league, Walker also played with the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Buffalo Bills.

Walker is married to his wife, Kelsi. They have three children, Kobi, Kennedi, and Casey.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta*

Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State

Sept. 7 at Miami

Sept. 21 at Troy

Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M

Oct. 5 at Alabama State

Oct. 19 at Jackson State

Oct. 26 vs. Southern

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern (HOMECOMING)

Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M

Nov. 16 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando*

BOLD = SWAC

* = Neutral Site

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Former NFL player, Super Bowl champ Casey Walker new DL coach