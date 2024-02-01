Longtime FAMU football defensive coordinator Ryan Smith announces departure from program

The mastermind behind Florida A&M football’s acclaimed 'Dark Cloud Defense’ has left the program.

The Rattlers’ associate head coach and head coach of the defense, Ryan Smith, announced Wednesday night that he is resigning from his duties.

“All good things must come to an end!!!,” Smith posted on the app formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, and fans that have made this right so special!!!”

Smith didn't specify if he had a new role elsewhere.

The Tallahassee Democrat attempted to contact Smith Wednesday night.

Smith is FAMU’s first on-field coach to leave the team after the Jan. 1 departure of former Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons to be Duke’s running backs coach.

FAMU has since promoted interim head coach James Colzie III as the Rattlers’ 19th full-time head coach.

The Perry native Smith has spent the last six years with FAMU, joining Simmons’ inaugural coaching staff in 2018.

Smith spearheaded the development of a dominant Rattlers defense that has been a mainstay near the top of the Football Championship Subdivision total defensive rankings.

Most notably, Smith’s defenses has featured current NFL players Markquese Bell (Dallas Cowboys) and Isaiah Land (Indianapolis Colts).

The Rattlers also had the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s 2023 Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Isaiah Major.

Last season, FAMU finished second in FCS total defense, which boosted the Rattlers to win the program’s first SWAC and Celebration Bowl championships.

