Families hit the water for 41st annual Madison County Fishing Rodeo

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Kids of all ages were able to hit the water in Madison County on Saturday for a day of fun and fishing!

On Saturday, the 41st annual Madison County Commission Fishing Rodeo took place at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market.

Several families brought their rods and reels in hopes of catching something!

County Commissioner Craig Hill says the best part of the event was seeing the smiles on kids’ faces as they caught a lot of fish.

“This event gives families and children an opportunity to be outside and learn about fishing. Fishing is a lifetime sport and we hope to encourage children to get involved in lifetime sports and spend more time outside,” Hill explained.

While the event was about getting outside and enjoying the sport of fishing, some were able to go home with more than just fish.

At the end of the rodeo, prizes were given out for many different categories – including the largest catch!

