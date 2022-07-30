The fallout from Anthony Hill’s commitment to Texas A&M

The nation’s top linebacker chose the Texas A&M Aggies over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The loss was the first haymaker landed against Texas in the 2023 recruiting class.

Without a doubt, this is the most significant whiff for Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Prior to Hill’s commitment, Texas had for the most part won out on their main recruiting targets. Steve Sarkisian and company certainly coveted Langham Creek receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, but had already brought in three great receiving prospects at the time of his commitment.

As for Hill, Texas loses out on yet another elite linebacker prospect. Developing S’maje Burrell and Liona Lefau becomes even more critical to Texas’ success going forward.

Here are a few takeaways from Anthony Hill’s commitment to the Aggies.

Texas may continue to recruit Hill

The Longhorns know what a player like Hill could contribute to team success. They may work even harder for his recruitment, though finesse is likely the best approach for now.

Javien Toviano becomes the top target on the board

Toviano has gone from longshot, to realistic possibility, to again a longshot for the Longhorns 2023 class in a short span. The elite corner visited LSU this weekend, and Anthony Hill’s commitment to Texas A&M halts Texas’ recruiting momentum. With Hill now likely on his way to College Station, the priority becomes building the secondary of the future for this class. Texas has another elite cornerback in its sights in Baton Rouge native Jordan Matthews.

Longhorns lose ground for David Hicks Jr.

I’m not sure Texas was in Hicks’ top schools prior to Arch Manning committing to the Longhorns. Frankly, it seemed like a Texas A&M vs Oklahoma battle prior to Hill’s commitment. They may need to find another elite defensive commit or change Hill’s mind to get back in the running for the elite defensive tackle.

Another commitment slot opens up

While they were playing the long game with elite talents like David Hicks, Texas had eight immediate targets heading into Hill’s commitment decision. Those targets would bring the class total up to 28 commits. Since Sarkisian would likely stop at 28 commitments, he now has another opening. There has been word that elite edge Damon Wilson might consider the Longhorns. Certainly, Colton Vasek, Derion Gullette and Braylan Shelby are the priority, but Wilson could be another edge that Texas pursues.

No. 1 class takes a hit, but overall class is still strong

Texas has a number of impact commits in this class. Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, Malik Muhammad, Derek Williams and Ryan Niblett, to name a few. They still have the makings of another top five recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire