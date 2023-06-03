Falcons LB Kaden Elliss named to NFL.com all-breakout team
The Atlanta Falcons are determined to make some noise this year, even if it means borrowing a few parts from their most-hated rivals. When veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees retired following the 2022 season, the Falcons hired former Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen as a replacement.
Nielsen didn’t come alone, though. as the team signed a few former Saints players to help implement his system. Defensive lineman David Onyemata and linebacker Kaden Elliss both followed Nielsen to Atlanta. While Onyemata is a proven veteran, fans know considerably less about Elliss.
The son of former Detroit Lions Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss, Kaden was drafted by New Orleans in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. In 2022, Elliss finally got his chance to play a significant role and didn’t disappoint. He finished the season with seven sacks, 43 solo tackles and two forced fumbles in 11 starts.
NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recently released his all-breakout team for the 2023 season and Elliss made the cut on defense:
The former special teams standout created a buzz in league circles last season with his strong performance as New Orleans’ third linebacker and emergency fill-in for Pete Werner. Elliss notched six of his seven sacks over the Saints’ final nine games, showing the football world that he could thrive as a full-time starter. After inking a a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the rival Falcons, the former seventh-round pick could put up the kind of numbers that make him a household name by the end of the 2023 season. – Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Elliss, 27, has a lot to prove this season, but Nielsen knows him better than anyone. The former Idaho standout will almost certainly start for the Falcons in 2023. Time will tell if Elliss can live up to the $21.5 million contract he signed in Atlanta over the offseason.
