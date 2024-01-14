Falcons to interview Ravens DL Anthony Weaver on Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed four candidates for their head coach vacancy thus far and another one is expected to take place on Sunday evening, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The team will interview Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach/associate head coach Anthony Weaver just three days after talking to Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The #Falcons have two interviews slated for today for their HC opening: #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero and #Ravens DL coach and associate head coach Anthony Weaver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2024

Weaver would be the team’s fifth interview and reports have linked Atlanta to five other candidates. The Falcons interviewed Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero earlier Sunday afternoon.

Track each interview and request for the Falcons head coach vacancy HERE!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire