Falcons hire Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

New Falcons coach Raheem Morris has made his first significant hire.

Former Rams passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson will serve as the offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

Robinson, 37, joined the Rams as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, six years after his playing career ended. He was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2010, and he spent time with the Seahawks, Lions, and Bengals during his four-year career.

He moved to assistant receivers coach in 2020 before going back to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. He was promoted to his most recent role with the Rams in 2022.

Robinson and Morris worked together for three years in L.A.

The biggest order of business for the Atlanta offense in 2024 will be figuring out the quarterback position. Desmond Ridder's failure to develop into a high-end starter helped grease the skids for the vacancy Morris has filled.

The Falcons otherwise have plenty of talented players on that side of the ball, including running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Tyler Allgeier. Jack of all trades Cordarrelle Patterson is slated to become a free agent in March.