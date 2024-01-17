Fact or fiction: Nick Saban will be an asset, not a hindrance, to Kalen DeBoer at Alabama?

New coach, meet the old coach – the one who’s not leaving, just changing duties.

Alabama introduced Kalen DeBoer on Saturday as Nick Saban’s successor, and during his introductory remarks, DeBoer addressed the GOAT in the room (seated in the front row) when he said Saban would retain “100% access” to the Alabama program.

Saban, after six national championship’s as the Crimson Tide’s coach, will remain employed by Alabama athletics in an advisory role. He’ll have an office in Bryant-Denny Stadium, about a mile’s walk from DeBoer’s office in the team facility.

On this of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams discuss this uncommon situation and whether Saban’s continuing presence will be an asset or a hindrance for DeBoer.

That’s the first of several fact-or-fiction topics they discuss for Alabama’s new coach.

Here’s the rundown:

Nick Saban’s presence will be an asset to Kalen DeBoer …

Adams: FACT. I could see this being problematic if their expertise was on the same side of the ball. But, defense was Saban’s area of expertise. Offense is DeBoer’s side of the ball. That difference in specialties should limit any issues of side-seat driving. Saban’s continuing presence can offer value for a first-time SEC coach who is in new terrain.

Toppmeyer: FACT. I’m not sure how much Saban’s role will help the on-field product, but I don’t see it hindering it, either. So, of the two options, I'll lean asset over hindrance. DeBoer is experienced, accomplished and comfortable enough to draw boundaries where needed, and I think it's relevant that Saban wasn’t forced out. He chose to retire. That tells me he’s ready for some separation of duties.

Kalen DeBoer will win at least one national championship at Alabama …

Adams: FICTION. I don’t have an issue with Alabama's hire. But, winning national titles will become more difficult in the 12-team playoff era, and NIL and the transfer portal leveled the playing field some, too. I expect DeBoer will win a lot of games but come up short of the big one.

Toppmeyer: FACT. DeBoer came one win away from winning a national championship at Washington. If he can come that close with the Huskies, he can win at least one title with Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer will be Alabama's coach for at least five years ...

Adams: FACT. His track record suggests he's a job hopper, but where else is he going to go, unless an NFL opportunity crossed his path? And, he'll win enough to avoid a warp-speed firing.

Toppmeyer: FACT. Ask me if he'll coach as many seasons as Saban, though, and I'll definitely take the under.

Texas is better positioned for the future with Steve Sarkisian than Alabama with Kalen DeBoer …

Adams: FACT. Sarkisian is entering his fourth season at Texas. That gives him a head start on DeBoer. The Longhorns will enter the SEC with a head of steam.

Toppmeyer: FACT. I don’t mean this as a significant knock on DeBoer, but Texas beat Alabama in 2023. With Saban retiring, I don’t see why Alabama should leapfrog Texas. Both programs are positioned to be in the playoff hunt annually, but I give Texas the edge. The Longhorns are riding a lot of momentum behind Sarkisian.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Will Nick Saban be an asset or a hindrance to Kalen DeBoer at Alabama?