Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer unbothered by Nick Saban's lengthy shadow | Goodbread

How long is the shadow cast by the college football coach with the most national championships − seven − in the history of the sport?

Long enough that there won't be any escaping it for new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, or anyone else UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne could have tapped for the job. Retiring coach Nick Saban will maintain an office in Bryant-Denny Stadium in a role that has yet to be publicly defined, either in length or scope.

But with Saban and wife Terry sitting front row to hear DeBoer's remarks Saturday at his introductory press conference, the new coach seemed somewhat immune to the daunting gravity of replacing a living-legend figure at a historic program with a demanding fan base. If not immune, then perhaps a bit unaware that the weight of all that is heavy enough to break the scale.

Be it immunity or unawareness, either could serve him well. Indeed, too much awareness could be more problematic than not enough. But whereas some coaches would want as clean a break as possible from a legendary predecessor − former UA coach Ray Perkins' much-criticized decision to immediately dismantle the iconic practice-field tower of his predecessor, Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, comes to mind − DeBoer doesn't seem to mind Saban's shadow one bit.

At least for now, he'll take all the Nick Saban he can get.

And at least for now, Saban has said will be around to provide it.

"I feel confident enough in my abilities, along with knowing that you have someone that wants this program to be so successful," DeBoer said. "I firmly, 100% believe that (Saban) wants nothing but the best."

These are life-changing times for a lot of people around Alabama football. For Saban and his family. For DeBoer and his family, too. For assistant coaches unsure of their next move; Saban's defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson, accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia on Saturday. And for the 170 scholarship players at both Alabama and Washington, where the clock has begun ticking on a 30-day window in which they're allowed to transfer due to a coaching change.

Shock-to-the-system change like that doesn't lend itself well to foresight. Either DeBoer, or Saban, or both, could feel differently about Saban's level of involvement over time. In three months, or six, or 12, the dynamics could change, either for better or worse.

And neither could be blamed for a shift in perspective.

DeBoer used the word embrace frequently when speaking of his approach to learning Alabama's football tradition, and all that can come with it. And he used it again in reference to Saban's presence.

"I rang him up again this morning," DeBoer said "... You know, some leaders, some people, when they leave, it's like 'Eh, I want to be that legend, and I don't want it to be as good as it was when I was there.' That's obviously not the case (with Saban)."

That won't ever change where Saban is concerned.

And for now, DeBoer's more than happy to have the best sounding board in the game.

