Nick Saban will be in Kalen DeBoer's ear at Alabama. And that's OK, a'ight? | Toppmeyer

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama hired a new football coach, OK?

His name is Kalen DeBoer, OK?

And he punctuates his sentences differently than his predecessor, OK?

Nick Saban retired, a’ight?

Saban’s “progrum” is now DeBoer’s “program.”

The torch of the nation’s most storied program officially passed Saturday. My eyes and ears told me that an inimitable coach truly did retire. When DeBoer says all right, he enunciates it as two words rather than as Saban’s trademark contraction.

A new era, indeed, but the old era isn’t being shuttled into the closet.

On my drive to the news conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium, I wondered two things: Would Saban and Miss Terry be present? (Answer: Yes.) Would Saban offer any remarks? (Answer: No.)

Makes sense. Alabama fashioned this day to present its hire, rather than salute the retiring king.

None of the six seats on the stage were reserved for Saban. That made sense, too. If Saban had been on the stage, DeBoer quite literally would have had a legend over his shoulder. That’s not the right image.

Instead, Saban took his seat in the front row, almost directly in front of DeBoer. Saban put eyes on his successor. That will continue.

Saban, 72, remains employed by Alabama athletics in an advisory role. His office shifted to Bryant-Denny Stadium. That’s less than a mile walk from DeBoer’s office in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility.

DeBoer, 49, spoke of Saban’s continuing presence as an asset. Of course, he’d say that. What else could he say? Only a stooge would block Saban’s number, and you don’t compile a 104-12 career record, like DeBoer has, by being a stooge.

Not only did DeBoer say it, I came away actually believing he wants a dose of Saban in his ear.

This situation also calls for boundaries, though. DeBoer must be the unquestioned captain of this ship.

Kalen DeBoer's interest in Nick Saban advice 'is genuine'

And yet, I imagine Saban’s presence will continue to loom large, at least until Alabama’s next national championship.

This situation is uncommon. Rarely does the former coach attend his successor’s introductory presser. One could easily see how this could go awry with the wrong coach occupying Saban’s old seat.

I think Alabama hired the right coach – one with enough sense to seek Saban’s input when he thinks he needs it, but who also possesses the experience and self-assurance to lead with confidence, rather than wither in a legend’s shadow that extends the length of Paul W. Bryant Drive.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne understood upon his 2017 arrival that his most scrutinized move would be the day when he eventually had to hire Saban’s replacement. All the while, he knew he’d want Saban's heir to be someone who “is comfortable in their own skin,” someone who embraces being the guy to replace The Guy "as an opportunity, not as a detriment.”

Byrne told me that he interviewed multiple candidates for this job, without specifying the exact number. Hiring DeBoer, he said, was an easy choice. And although the DeBoer-Saban relationship remains in its infancy, Byrne feels confident in its direction.

“The interest from coach DeBoer (in using Saban as a resource) is genuine,” Byrne said.

DeBoer spoke with Saban for the first time ever on Friday. He called Saban for their second conversation on Saturday morning.

“One hundred percent access, OK? To everything,” DeBoer said of Saban’s role. “I would be a fool if that wasn’t the case. I’m going to ask that he shows up and gives me at least one thing every day. I’m sure he’s going to have 10 – and I’m going to be good with that – but at least one thing he sees that we can get better at.”

Kalen DeBoer strikes right tone in Alabama introduction

A fine line exists between useful advice and annoying side-seat driving, which can be a hindrance. It’s on DeBoer and Saban to strike the right balance.

“I feel confident enough in my abilities,” DeBoer said, “along with knowing that you have someone (in Saban) that wants this program to be so successful. I firmly, 100% believe, that he wants nothing but the best.”

Saban, wearing a crimson blazer, nodded along as DeBoer offered his prepared remarks. He clapped and smiled at the appropriate moments.

DeBoer struck the right notes. He showed genuine affection for Washington, where his 25 victories in two seasons became career jet fuel. He insisted that winning battles in the trenches will be a “staple of the program,” a vow that will resonate with the base.

And DeBoer showed the requisite respect for those who came before him, hailing Saban and Bryant as legends and leading the audience in a round of applause for Saban.

The whole thing would have looked natural, if it wasn’t so surreal.

The GOAT really did retire, a’ight? But, he’s not gone, OK? Certainly, he’s not forgotten. He’s right in front of DeBoer.

In the wrong hands, this situation could become a meddlesome mess that ends in pitfall.

With this combination, though, it might just be an asset.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama: Nick Saban will be in Kalen DeBoer's ear, a'ight? Might work, too