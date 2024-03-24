F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest race updates and results after shock retirements

Max Verstappen is on course to take a record-equalling 10 consecutive victories after putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s third pole in as many races appeared under threat with Ferrari threatening to knock the all-conquering Dutchman off his perch.

But Verstappen upped the ante in front of a record Saturday crowd at Melbourne’s Albert Park of just shy of 131,000, to see off Carlos Sainz, who missed the last round in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis, by 0.270 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton holds a record eight pole positions here, but the British driver was eliminated in Q2, leaving him a disappointing 11th on the grid – his lowest starting position in Melbourne for 14 years. Hamilton failed to progress to Q3 after he finished 0.059 seconds behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.

F1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

LAP 53/58: Carlos Sainz leads; Leclerc 2nd; Norris 3rd

OUT! Lewis Hamilton retires after an engine failure (Lap 18/58)

OUT! Max Verstappen retires from the race (Lap 4/58)

LAP 2/58: Carlos Sainz overtakes Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Australian GP; Sainz 2nd; Norris 3rd

Sergio Perez given three-place grid drop

Hamilton explains ‘long list’ of Mercedes issues after shock qualifying in Australia

PREVIEW: F1 fails to shift dark cloud dial in Australia as Susie Wolff takes FIA to court

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz...

05:21 , Kieran Jackson

“Tyres don’t feel great now!”

Just two laps to go for the Ferrari! And he has a 3.6 second lead to Leclerc...

F1 Australian Grand Prix: George Russell baring down on Fernando Alonso (LAp 56/58)

05:21 , Kieran Jackson

This will be the battle to watch until the end of the race, with George Russell on the tail of Fernando Alonso in the battle for sixth place.

0.5 secs between them.

Three laps to go.

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz is comfortable out in front (Lap 52/58)

05:16 , Kieran Jackson

Seven laps to go - and it’s just a case of bringing it home for Carlos Sainz!

He is five seconds clear of his team-mate, who is 3.8 secs clear of Lando Norris.

Top-10 looks fairly set now.

1. Sainz

2. Leclerc (+5.0)

3. Norris (+3.9)

4. Piastri (+10.6)

5. Perez (+12.2)

6. Alonso (+16.9)

7. Russell (+1.1)

8. Stroll (+10.1)

9. Tsunoda (+4.2)

10. Hulkenberg (+3.8)

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Geoorge Russell pits (Lap 46/58)

05:08 , Kieran Jackson

After flirting with the idea of a one-stop, Russell does pit for the second time onto fresh hards.

The Mercedes car into clean air in seventh, behind Alonso and ahead of Stroll.

Top-10: Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg

Lando Norris, four seconds behind Leclerc, sets a new fastest lap of the race...

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris pit (Lap 42/58)

05:03 , Kieran Jackson

Normal order restored.

Norris pits, before Sainz a lap later. Sainz back out in front with a six-second lead to Charles Leclerc, who is four seconds clear of Lando Norris.

Norris on six-lap fresher tyres. Game on for second....

(Getty Images)

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri pits (Lap 40/58)

04:59 , Kieran Jackson

Bit slow for McLaren with Piastri - 3.5 seconds - and comes out behind Fernando Alonso in fifth, but in front of George Russell.

Norris coming in as well me thinks...

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez pits (Lap 37/58)

04:57 , Kieran Jackson

The Red Bull comes in and comes back out in seventh, 11 seconds behind George Russell.

Will the other cars at the front of the pack hold out with one stop? You’d have thought not.

Out in front now, Carlos Sainz has a 9.9 second lead over Lando Norris in second.

It’s in Sainz and Ferrari’s hands here.

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc pits (Lap 35/58)

04:53 , Kieran Jackson

Will this be the start of the second wave of pit stops?

Charles Leclerc pits and comes out just in front of Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso!

Leclerc now down to P4. When will Sainz, Norris and Piastri make their move?

Top-10: Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen...

04:47 , Kieran Jackson

“As soon as the lights went out, the right-rear brake went on. It was like driving with a handbrake on.

“Car felt weird to drive, very snappy. If a brake is stuck on, that doesn’t help. You accelerate and you see the right rear brake stuck on.”

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri swap positions (Lap 29/58)

04:46 , Kieran Jackson

Interesting move from McLaren!

With Norris on the tail of his team-mate, McLaren swap their drivers to the dismay of the home crowd!

Piastri, on slightly older tyres, moves over without argument.

Now, can Norris go and catch Leclerc?

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz leads by four seconds (Lap 27/58)

04:42 , Kieran Jackson

What a dream afternoon this could be for the returning Carlos Sainz!

The Spaniard has now opened up a four-second lead to his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, with Oscar Piastri 2.2 seconds further down the road.

Sergio Perez has also dispatched of Fernando Alonso, and is 11 seconds behind Lando Norris in fourth now.

4-10: Norris, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Tsunoda, Albon

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez overtakes George Russell (Lap 22/58)

04:35 , Kieran Jackson

The Mexican in the other Red Bull is the wild card here!

Perez takes Russell for sixth place - with Fernando Alonso next down the road.

“That car is like a rocketship,” said Russell.

Out in front, Ferrari have ordered Sainz and Leclerc to hold position right now. Sainz has a lead of 1.8 seconds.

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Top-10 after 20 laps! (20/58)

04:33 , Kieran Jackson

So, where are we at after the drama in the opening 20 laps!

TOP-10:

1. Carlos Sainz

2. Charles Leclerc (+1.109)

3. Oscar Piastri (+3.5)

4. Lando Norris (+6.2)

5. Fernando Alonso (+12.8)

6. George Russell (+17.5)

7. Sergio Pperez (+18.5)

8. Lance Stroll (+21.4)

9. Yuki Tsunoda (+23.2)

10. Alex Albon (+27.2)

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Green flag conditions!

04:30 , Kieran Jackson

A rapid VSC period - but one where Fernando Alonso made his cheap pit stop!

He drops down to P6...

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton is OUT!

04:28 , Kieran Jackson

Another mechanical failure!

Lewis Hamilton has an engine failure - he’s out of the Australian Grand Prix.

Virtual safety car... his car is being wheeled into a service road.

"Engine failure, engine failure" 📻



A nightmare end to Lewis Hamilton's Australian Grand Prix 😲 pic.twitter.com/akWYM2pIhX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz pits (Lap 17/58)

04:27 , Kieran Jackson

The Ferrari comes into the pits then... and is back out behind Fernando Alonso, who is yet to pit.

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Lando Norris drops to P5

04:26 , Kieran Jackson

Surely Norris has lost out here?!

Norris comes into the pits, quick stop, but is back out behind his team-mate Oscar Piastri!

Sergio Perez also pits and is back out in 10th.

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz leads by eight seconds! (Lap 14/58)

04:24 , Kieran Jackson

Cruise time for Carlos Sainz.

He’s eight seconds ahead... and it looks like Lando Norris might come in here!

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez on team radio! (Lap 13/58)

04:21 , Kieran Jackson

“I think we over did it on this tyre, the grip is quite low on the rear,” says Perez.

Have Red Bull made a mistake with their cars here?!

What a start this has been!

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri pit! (Lap 10/58)

04:17 , Kieran Jackson

This is in response to George Russell’s pit stop a lap earlier!

They both come out ahead of the Mercedes, two smooth stops for Leclerc and Piastri!

Leclerc now in fifth, Piastri in sixth.

When will Norris, Sainz and the front of the pack pit?

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton pits (Lap 8/58)

04:15 , Kieran Jackson

An early pit stop for Hamilton, from the softs to the hards, and is out in 14th.

Alex Albon has also gone in, and is out in 16th.

So the top-10 then... without Max Verstappen: Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Stroll, Tsunoda, Alonso, Bottas

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen is out!

04:09 , Kieran Jackson

“I have smoke, my brake!” said Verstappen.

Max Verstappen is slowing down and is OUT of the race!

WOW!

It looks like his brakes as opposed to an engine issue!

A nightmare Australian Grand Prix for Max Verstappen as he's forced to retire after an issue with his Red Bull! 😲 pic.twitter.com/mGCzzgdW9R — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz overtakes Max Verstappen! (Lap 2/58)

04:09 , Kieran Jackson

What a move from the Ferrari - Carlos Sainz leads!

The Spaniard goes around the outside into turn nine and makes the move stick, using DRS after lap one!

“I lost the car, really weird! F***, the car is loose!” said Verstappen.

And his car is smoking!

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Lights out!

04:07 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with the Australian Grand Prix and everyone is through cleanly, excellent start from Max Verstappen!

George Russell takes Sergio Perez for sixth, while Lewis Hamilton is up a place for P10!

(Getty Images)

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Formation lap!

04:02 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen leads the pack around then for the formation lap!

And an early surprise in terms of tyres, with Lewis Hamilton in P11 on the soft tyre. And Hamilton on the radio is not sure about that decision!

Most of the other cars on medium tyres...

Here we go then!

What is the starting grid for Sunday’s race?

03:58 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Lando Norris

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Oscar Piastri

6. Sergio Perez*

7. George Russell

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Lance Stroll

10. Fernando Alonso

11. Lewis Hamilton

12. Alex Albon

13. Valtteri Bottas

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Nico Hulkenberg

17. Pierre Gasly

18. Daniel Ricciardo

Pit lane - Zhou Guanyu

*Sergio Perez was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying

03:57 , Kieran Jackson

Rise and shine! Have you even been asleep?!

Welcome to live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne for the third race of the 2024 F1 season. Max Verstappen starts on pole at Albert Park, with Carlos Sainz in second and Lando Norris in third.

Can anyone stop the Dutchman winning a 10th race in a row?

Carlos Sainz ahead of the Australian Grand Prix:

03:50 , Kieran Jackson

“24 hours I feel better, let’s go. I’ve been feeling good with the car this weekend, let’s see if I can push for 58 laps.”

Lewis Hamilton explains ‘long list’ of Mercedes issues after shock qualifying in Australia

03:28 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes have a “long list” of issues after the seven-time world champion qualified only 11th on the grid after a poor showing in qualifying in Australia on Saturday.

Hamilton, who leaves for Ferrari in 2025, had high hopes after finishing fourth in the final practice session but qualifying later in the day failed to come together for the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton looked to be safely in the top-10 in Q2, but quick late laps from Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll pushed the 39-year-old out of qualifying.

He will start Sunday’s race 11th on the grid – his lowest starting spot in Melbourne in 14 years.

“The car felt great in P3 [third practice], we were right there with these guys, but going into qualifying, another inconsistency with the car,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

Hamilton explains ‘long list’ of Mercedes issues after shock qualifying in Australia

BREAKING: Sergio Perez receives penalty

Saturday 23 March 2024 08:50 , Kieran Jackson

The Red Bull driver has been given a three-place grid-drop, meaning he will start Sunday’s race in sixth.

The Mexican was adjudged by the stewards to impede Nico Hulkenberg during a flying lap in Q1 of qualifying.

It bumps Lando Norris up to third, with Charles Leclerc fourth and Oscar Piastri fifth.

Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying 19th:

Saturday 23 March 2024 07:27 , Kieran Jackson

”I was certainly all over it trying to keep it on track and find the time that we’ve been struggling to find all weekend. The lap was all we had - it was salt in the wounds. Still some things I’m not that confident about. I felt like I got everything out of it. Normally those laps are further up the grid.

“I’ve got confidence in the car. I know what I’m capable of, I know when I cross the line and those laps are usually better in terms of competitiveness. I’m still a bit unsure. Turn 4 is salt in the wounds. I’ve not digested that. I’m trying but it’s not quite converting the way I think it should be on the stopwatch.”

Lewis Hamilton after only qualifying P11:

Saturday 23 March 2024 07:14 , Kieran Jackson

“Car felt great in P3, we were right there with these guys. But going into qualifying, another inconsistency with the car. It really messes with the mind. George did a great job today, it is what it is, have to do a better job tomorrow.

“There’s a long list. Our car is on a bit of a knife-edge. When the wind picks up, it becomes more unstable. Others pick up their pace in qualifying, but the grip wasn’t there - it felt better in P3.

“It’s not a great feeling for anyone in the team but we’ll keep working away.

Lando Norris after qualifying P4:

Saturday 23 March 2024 07:06 , Kieran Jackson

“I’m happy with today. Tomorrow is another goal. Battling against Red Bull and Ferraris is going to be a tough challenge, so don’t think too much about them. I will battle for as long as I need. Very happy with today, good turnaround on a weekend I haven’t felt too comfortable on.

“I haven’t had that feeling for a long time.

“I’d never say Red Bull are worse than us. I expect both Red Bulls, on tyre management, to be a step ahead. Not to say no, they’ll show more than what they had on Friday.”

(Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc after qualifying P5:

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:54 , Kieran Jackson

Was pole possible today? “No. No. I just didn’t find the right feeling today for some reason. There was something from FP3 I could feel. Today it didn’t work. The front wasn’t where I wanted it, bit of a shame but it is what it is.

“I have to do a good start, four DRS zones so overtaking is possible. Red Bull will be possible tomorrow. If I get past Lando fairly quickly then we can focus on getting the guys at the front with Carlos.”

Record Saturday attendance in Australia!

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:44 , Kieran Jackson

Today’s official attendance is 130,806 - a record for Saturday in Melbourne.

Red Bull lining up one and three

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:38 , Kieran Jackson

And can Carlos Sainz stop these two claiming a one-two spot!

(Getty Images)

Sergio Perez in P3:

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:29 , Kieran Jackson

“There was more in it, first sector was not great, especially turn 1. I’m happy, given how we’ve been, it’s been a nice progression. Tomorrow we have a fight on our hands to the Ferraris.

“We’ve changed a bit our strategy for tomorrow, let’s see who can survive the most.”

Carlos Sainz after qualifying P2:

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:20 , Kieran Jackson

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, a lot of days in bed, to make it to this weekend and to put it on the front row - not believing it! Very happy to be challenging the Red Bull this weekend.

“I’m not in my most comfortable state but I can get it done, without pain, a lot of discomfort and weird feelings. Allowed me to push flat out.”

Just Carlos Sainz putting it P2 in qualifying after returning to the car following successful appendix surgery 👏 pic.twitter.com/kUXQJPI71M — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 23, 2024

Max Verstappen after claiming pole:

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:11 , Kieran Jackson

“It was a bit unexpected, but very happy with those laps in Q3.

“Ferrari seem very quick in the long runs, so we’ll see tomorrow.”

"Both of those laps they felt really really nice, that was very enjoyable" 👌



Max on his 3️⃣rd pole of the season so far 🆕 pic.twitter.com/MufKZea4d0 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 23, 2024

TOP-10 FOR THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:06 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Sergio Perez

4. Lando Norris

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Oscar Piastri

7. George Russell

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Lance Stroll

10. Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix!

Saturday 23 March 2024 06:02 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz went quicker... but so did Max Verstappen!

The Red Bull on pole once again with a 1:15:915, 0.270 secs quicker than Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc pitted at the end of his second lap! Not sure why...

It’s Sergio Perez in third, with Lando Norris fourth and Leclerc down in fifth!

6-10: Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Stroll, Alonso

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen quickest after first set of laps

Saturday 23 March 2024 05:54 , Kieran Jackson

The reigning world champion with the advantage early on then with a 1:16:048, two-tenths quicker than Carlos Sainz in second.

Leclerc in third, a tenth further back, with Sergio Perez fourth and Lando Norris fifth!

6-10: Piastri, Russell, Tsunoa, Alonso, Stroll

Alonso went into the gravel and did well to save the car from a shunt! So the bottom two Aston Martins yet to set a time...

Six minutes to go.

Q3 underway!

Saturday 23 March 2024 05:49 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then! A host of cars out at the start of the third and final qualifying session!

Who will be on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix?!

10 drivers involved: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Stroll, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Russell

Lewis Hamilton is out in Q2!

Saturday 23 March 2024 05:42 , Kieran Jackson

Oh what a shocker here!

Lewis Hamilton barely improved and late good laps from Tsunoda and Stroll pushes him down into P11! And George Russell was only 10th!

Bottom-five and out in Q2 (11-15): Hamilton, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen, Ocon

His worst qualifying in Melbourne since 2010! And Toto Wolff does not look happy about it...

(Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz now quickest

Saturday 23 March 2024 05:38 , Kieran Jackson

With new soft tyres, the Ferrari of Sainz is back on top with a 1:16:189, 0.198 secs quicker than Max Verstappen.

3-10: Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Stroll

Current bottom-five (11-15): Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Bottas, Ocon

Will there be any chance to that order? Two minutes to go!

Alex Albon replaces Logan Sargeant in shock Williams decision after Australian GP crash

Saturday 23 March 2024 04:47 , Kieran Jackson

Alex Albon will be Williams’ sole driver at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend instead of Logan Sargeant despite the British-Thai’s crash on Friday.

Albon put his car into the wall during the first practice session at Albert Park and his car was rendered irreparable late on Friday, with no spare chassis on site.

As a result, Williams team principal James Vowles has taken the decision for Albon to replace Sargeant in the other car for the rest of the weekend. Albon scored 27 of Williams’ 28 points last year, which explains the main rationale behind the call.

American driver Sargeant, however, described it as the “hardest moment of his career” after being axed for the weekend in Melbourne.

Albon said: “I have to be totally honest and say that no driver would want to give up his seat I would never want anything like this to happen.”

Albon replaces Sargeant in shock Williams decision after Australian GP crash

Lewis Hamilton insists Australian GP second practice was ‘worst session for a long time’

Friday 22 March 2024 09:05 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton admitted second practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday was the “worst session he’s had for a long time” after the seven-time world champion finished only 18th on the leaderboard.

The Mercedes driver, who has only scored eight points after the first two races of the season, finished on the podium in Melbourne last year but that level of performance looks some way off after the first day of action this year at Albert Park.

After finishing ninth in first practice, Hamilton’s W15 car underwent a setup change which, evidently, failed to work as the Brit failed to execute a clean lap and finished second-slowest out of all the cars out on track in second practice, with Alex Albon not taking part.

It left for a pretty downbeat Hamilton, who moves to Ferrari in 2025 having not won for two years, in the media pen afterwards.

Speaking to F1 TV after Friday practice, Hamilton said: “I obviously don’t feel great. We had one of the worst sessions I’ve probably had for a long time.