Füllkrug nets as Dortmund edge PSG in Champions League semi first leg

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Striker Niclas Füllkrug gave Borussia Dortmund a slight advantage in their Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain after his first-half goal sealed a 1-0 home win in Wednesday's first leg.

Poacher Füllkrug pounced on 36 minutes after barely touching the ball beforehand as Dortmund began to dream of a second title after their 1997 triumph.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe saw a second-half effort cannon back off a post but Dortmund clung on to set up an intriguing second leg at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday.

Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with record winners Real Madrid in the first semi first leg on Tuesday.

Dortmund are in their first Champions League semi-final since 2013, when they progressed to an all-German final at Wembley which they lost to Bayern. This season's final is also at the famed London stadium and a repeat pairing is still possible.

Their win also meant Germany will get an extra place in the expanded Champions League next term based on co-efficients. Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga so would currently take that additional spot.

"That was a classic team display. I think we delivered a super performance. It was very grown up," Dortmund defender and man-of-the-match Mats Hummels told DAZN.

PSG, who failed to win the big prize by recruiting big names such as Neymar and Lionel Messi, have switched focus to a more organic business model with younger players but now face a tough second leg.

They lost to Bayern in their only final in 2020 when ex-Dortmund coach and current Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel was their boss.

"We're very sad about the result. We missed chances in the second half," PSG defender Achraf Hakimi told Canal Plus. "At home, it will be different with our supporters in our stadium. That's for sure. We'll be full of confidence for the second leg."

Luis Enrique went with the same PSG side which eliminated his ex-team Barcelona in the last round, with left back Nuno Mendes fit to play, while Dortmund were also as expected.

A febrile atmosphere inside Signal Iduna Park prompted a frenetic start to the game, but chances were at a premium. PSG winger Ousmane Dembele fired wide early on against his former side and Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer had an effort saved.

The pace then slowed slightly until the crowd burst into life again when Füllkrug sprang the offside trap after a ball over the top and controlled superbly before striking low inside the near post.

The Germany striker also missed two chances after the break to sum up a mixed first season at Dortmund, but he has scored key goals in the Champion League including a superb header in the quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid.

Hakimi - also previously on the books of the Germans - had a torrid time on Dortmund's left against Karim Adeyemi, who almost helped set up Sabitzer for a second.

Mbappe, set to leave the recently crowned French champions on a free in July with Madrid a likely destination, struggled to get into the game in the first half as Dortmund ran 5 kilometres more than PSG.

But he hit the post early in the second period and team-mate Hakimi also struck the woodwork straight afterwards.

The visitors threatened to dominate the rest of the half as Dortmund dropped too deep at times, Fabian Ruiz heading wide twice and Dembele seeing a close-range shot saved while later blasting over.

But the Black and Yellows managed to hold on against a side who have only lost once in Ligue 1 this term.

"We had some luck at times but I think we deserved to win," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

