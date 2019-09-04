Report: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys reach deal to end long stalemate

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have reportedly reached a long-term contract extension after a standoff reminiscent of the Emmitt Smith holdout in 1993. The deal gives Elliott the guaranteed security he has sought for months, while providing the Cowboys with a franchise anchor well into the next decade.



According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the deal is for six years and $90 million, including a record-setting $50 million in guaranteed money. All told, the deal boosts Elliott to the highest running back salary in NFL history, eclipsing the four-year, $60 million extension signed by the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley in 2018. Interestingly, that’s precisely what Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Dallas wouldn’t be doing as far back as July, stating that Dallas “damn sure” wouldn’t be a market-setter as it slugged out extensions with multiple players.

Zeke who? He's the running back team owner Jerry Jones made a deal with to end a holdout. (Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elliott apparently qualified as an exception, which always seemed likely, given that he’s expected to be the cheapest player to extend alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper. That reality, and the fact that Elliott can also lay a realistic claim to being the best player at his position (which Prescott and Cooper can’t), played a large part in the running back insisting that Jones break his “no market-setting deals” pledge.

Story continues

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, download it here.]



More important to Dallas is that the agreement ends an occasionally testy negotiation that saw Elliott spend the majority of the Cowboys preseason in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the two sides moved toward middle ground in talks. Both sides will likely view that as a significant positive, given the statements that were made publicly about the negotiations and mounting pressure on both sides for a resolution.



The agreement also sets the table for Dallas to move forward with the Prescott and Cooper extensions, providing the franchise with a more finite idea of precisely how much money it will have to work with under the 2020 salary cap and beyond. Elliott is expected to report to the Cowboys immediately, with the team eager to assess his conditioning coming out of Mexico – and in turn, a realistic expectation of how quickly he can step onto the field without risking injury.



Elliott’s deal leaves the NFL with two remaining holdouts: Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

More from Yahoo Sports:



