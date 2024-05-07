Experts see no economic boom from Germany hosting Euro 2024

The trophy of the 2024 European Football Championship (UEFA 2024) is displayed at the Olympic Stadium which is illuminated with the colours of the new UEFA Euro 2024 logo. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty-POOL/dpa

Experts believe that Germany hosting the men's European Football Championship in June and July will have no direct effect on the flagging economy.

Euro 2024 will be held across 10 cities from June 14-July 14. It is the biggest sporting event to be held in Germany since the 2006 men's football World Cup, which is fondly remembered by Germans as the "summer fairytale" for its cultural - if not necessarily - economic impact.

"The Euros could have a positive psychological and indirect effect on the German economy. Hotels and the catering industry in particular will benefit from additional demand, but this will not have a major impact on the economy as a whole," said Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin.

Michael Grömling from the Cologne Institute for Economic Research made a similar forecast.

"We do not expect the European Football Championship to have any macroeconomic impact in Germany. This was also observed during the World Cup in 2006," he said.

Labour market effects are "temporary and regional at best," he added.