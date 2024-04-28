Watch: Highlights of new Texans DL Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris is coming to the backfield near the AFC. Test him at your will, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

The Houston Texans secured a defensive tackle with the selection of Harris at pick No. 247 in the 2024 NFL draft. The Auburn alum has been a sturdy defensive tackle on The Plains for three seasons under multiple coaching staff.

After starting his career at Kansas, the 6-foot-2 Alabama native elected to return home. He played in 37 games for the Tigers over three seasons and finished his tenure with 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Harris is coming off arguably the best season of his career after recording 40 total tackles. He led the Tigers in tackles for a loss with 11 and finished first in sacks with seven, respectfully. He also earned All-SEC second-team honors.

Last month in Indianapolis for the combine, Harris posted a 5.06 40-yard dash, a 29.5-inch vertical jump, and an 8-foot-7 broad jump. He also repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

The Texans continue to bolster their defense. Houston added Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter with its first pick at No. 42 and later traded up for USC safety Calen Bullock at pick No. 78. On Day 3, the Texans added Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill with pick No. 188 and USC defensive end Solomon Byrd at Pick No. 237.

Here’s what Texans fans can expect from Harris entering his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire