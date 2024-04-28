Houston Texans complete 2024 NFL draft class

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the expectations for the Houston Texans in 2024.

Good, the AFC South champions are looking to have a target on their backs. It means people are paying attention.

After months of reviewing the film, meeting with prospects and finalizing trades, general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans can sit back and unwind. Well, at least for a few weeks before rookie minicamp arrives and it’s back to the gridiron of well past the 9-5 hours.

Caserio cooked, Ryans rocked with it and the Texans took charge over two days during the 2024 NFL draft. Houston entered draft weekend with nine picks and walked out with nine prospect, though the path to securing the talent drastically differed over three trades from Caserio.

See fans, he kept his word in the end.

The Texans have few short-term holes. They’re building past 2024, and a handful of prospects should be viewed as cornerstones alongside players like C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Derek Stingley Jr.

“We like all the guys that we were able to pick,” Ryans said early Saturday evening. “We want to work with these guys. We’re fired up about it.”

Let’s take a look at the Texans’ entire 2024 draft class (including the undrafted free agents):

