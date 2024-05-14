Exeter's Irish wing O'Loughlin forced to retire

Rory O’Loughlin won his sole cap for Ireland in 2017 [Getty Images]

Exeter Chiefs winger Rory O’Loughlin has been forced to retire because of injury.

The Irishman, 30, suffered a serious shoulder injury at the start of the season.

Despite rehabilitation and attempts to get back playing he has been advised to retire.

"It has been a tough couple of months coming to terms with this new reality," O’Loughlin said.

"Although this season hasn’t gone to plan for me, I have loved my time here at Exeter.

"I do count myself incredibly lucky to have played for two great clubs, alongside some of the game’s best players and more importantly some of my best mates."

He joined the Chiefs at the start of the 2022-23 season from Leinster and made 24 appearances for the Premiership side.

O’Loughlin made his international debut for Ireland against Japan in 2017 - his sole cap for his country.