Ex-UFC signee Sean Loeffler sentenced to prison for domestic violence

A former UFC hopeful has been sentenced to two years in prison for domestic violence.

Sean Loeffler was signed to the UFC in 2012, and made it to fight night for his promotional debut against Buddy Roberts. But a fluke injury meant he never made the walk to the cage, and he never made it back.

Tuesday, Loeffler was given a two-year sentence in San Diego after he accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence-related charges against multiple victims, according to ABC-10 TV in San Diego.

One of the women who read victim impact statements in court, according to ABC-10, said she met Loeffler at Compound MMA & Fitness in Oceanside, Calif. That site still lists Loeffler, who had been CEO of the organization.

At UFC on FUEL TV 1, Loeffler hurt himself while warming up. The commission in Nebraska ruled him out, and he it was 28 months before he fought again. Suffice it to say, he never made it back to the UFC.

Loeffler, 41, whose nickname was “The Destroyer,” had his biggest opportunity in 2010 for Bellator, but was knocked out by Bryan Baker. He never lost again over a period of more than nine years, but hasn’t fought since March 2020.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie