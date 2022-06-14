Ex-Titans WR Golden Tate is switching to baseball

After failing to see the field while on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans in 2021, wide receiver Golden Tate is trying his hand at baseball.

The West Coast League announced on Tuesday that Tate has signed a minor-league deal with the Port Angeles Lefties and will make his debut on the same evening, starting in centerfield.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said. “As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

🚨Golden Tate is coming to the West Coast League🚨. The 11-year NFL veteran has signed with @LeftiesBaseball and is set to make his debut tonight in Port Angeles. Learn more about former Pro Bowl wide receiver @ShowtimeTate pursuing baseball in the WCL. https://t.co/SOQmU5MKS5 — West Coast League (@WCLBaseball) June 14, 2022

Interestingly enough, Tate is playing in the same league former Titans quarterback Jake Locker played in before being drafted into the NFL.

The now-former veteran wide receiver signed to the Titans’ practice squad last season amid the team seeing a slew of injuries at the wide receiver position.

Despite the Titans desperately needing bodies, Tate was never able to catch on and was eventually released before seeing a single snap.

