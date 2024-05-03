Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool finds new NFL home

Chase Claypool has found a new NFL home, signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Pro Football Focus reported last month that the Canadian-born Claypool was added to the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders’ exclusive negotiation list, but he doesn’t have to deal with that — right now, at least.

In 2022, the Steelers traded Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, which Pittsburgh used to draft Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool suited up for just 10 games in Chicago before being dealt to the Miami Dolphins, where he caught eight passes for 77 yards and a score in a dozen games.

Fourth time’s a charm?

