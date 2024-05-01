Ex-Spurs, Wales and Swansea winger Medwin dies aged 91

Terry Medwin played 30 times for Wales and was a key member of their 1958 World Cup squad [Tottenham Hotspur]

Former Swansea, Tottenham Hotspur and Wales winger Terry Medwin has died aged 91.

The Swansea-born forward played 30 times for Wales and scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win against Hungary in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

He was also part of the Spurs squad that won the league and cup double in 1961 and the FA Cup again two years later.

His career was ended by a broken leg suffered while playing for Spurs in 1963.

Medwin's goal against Hungary at the Rasunda Stadium in Solna ranks among the most important scored by a Wales player.

It gave Wales a 2-1 win and earned them a place in the quarter finals against Brazil.

A goal by 17-year-old Pele knocked Wales out of the tournament but it remains their best performance at the World Cup.

"It was a long time ago, but you never forget it," said Medwin in 2014.

"It was a great experience playing for Wales when I first got my cap but even better when we qualified for the World Cup.

"We won a play-off against Hungary and that's where Big John [Charles] got injured.

"Had he been fit enough to play against Brazil, I'm not saying we would have won, but he was such a great player.

"Sadly, he had a few tears and he couldn't play, and then Pele got his first goal for Brazil in the World Cup."

Medwin made his debut for what was then Swansea Town in 1949, and was a key player for the club until his departure for Tottenham for £25,000 in 1956.

He was joined at White Hart Lane two years later by his former Swansea and Wales team-mate Cliff Jones.

In 1961 Tottenham became the first club to win a league and cup double in the 20th century, though Medwin had to battle for a starting place with Terry Dyson.

However, Medwin re-established his status the following season and played in the 3-1 victory over Burnley in the 1962 FA Cup final.

It was to be his last silverware as a player, as a broken leg suffered during a tour of South Africa the following year effectively ended his career.

After retiring as a player he coached at Fulham and was assistant manager to John Toshack at Swansea during the club's climb from the Fourth Division to the First Division of the Football League in the late 1970s and early '80s.

Medwin was a guest of honour at the announcement of Wales’ squad that was selected to go to the 2022 World Cup.