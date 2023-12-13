Ex-Michigan football coach Chris Partridge 'failed' to uphold contract, per school

The termination letter written to former Michigan football coach Chris Partridge does not make mention of destroying any evidence related to the sign stealing investigation into U-M's program and former recruiting staffer Connor Stalions.

What the letter, obtained by the Free Press via the Freedom of Information Act, did say, was that the former Michigan linebackers coach came up short of the agreement he signed when he was re-hired by the university on Feb. 7.

"As we discussed today, the University has received evidence that you have failed to abide but he University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program or others and as a result has determined that you have failed to satisfactorily perform your duties," read the letter in part, written by Michigan athletics chief of staff Doug Gnodtke. "As a result, your employment as a Michigan Football Coach is hereby terminated effective immediately and you will not be eligible for rehire at the University of Michigan."

While there is not a specific clause or rule that's referenced as being broken, there is a line in the employment agreement that was signed by Partridge that read, "as a team member of the Michigan Athletic Director or the Compliance Services Athletic Department, you agree to abide by and comply with the NCAA, Big Ten Conference and University Rules."

Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge watches a play during the team's defeat of East Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.

Partridge, who was fired on Nov. 17 in the hours before U-M left to play Maryland in its penultimate regular season game, said in a statement 10 days after his dismissal he had no knowledge about any illegal sign stealing activity, nor did he instruct anybody in or around the program to destroy any evidence.

"Unfortunately, the manner in which the termination of my employment and my role as a Coach at Michigan has been reported is inaccurate and has resulted in people speculating and making assumptions about my knowledge of, and connection to, the sign-stealing allegations," the statement read in part. "I want to be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of any in-person or illegal scouting, or illegal sign stealing. Additionally, at no point did I destroy any evidence related to an ongoing investigation.”

Partridge was first hired by the university in December 2015 as director of player personnel, before he moved around to coach safeties, linebackers and serve as special teams coordinator during his five-year tenure.

At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Partridge took over as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss for three years, before he returned to Ann Arbor in February.

Partridge was hired back as a defensive analyst at $150,000 base salary, however when linebacker coach George Helow was not retained, he slid back into his former role and his base pay bumped up to $500,000, per his personnel file.

“I take pride in being a trusted mentor to the athletes that I coach," Partridge's statement read. "One of my core values is to be a source of support, through thick and thin, for each and every student-athlete that I am responsible for. I have never wavered from that responsibility.

Michigan cornerback coach Michael Zordich, left, and safeties coach and special team coordinator Chris Partridge react to a call by the referee during the first half against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

"While I am extremely disappointed by the University’s decision to terminate my employment, their decision does not change my continued love and support of Coach Jim Harbaugh, the coaches and the players of Team 144 as they continue on their quest for a National Championship!”

Partridge isn't the only staffer to already suffer blowback from the NCAA's investigation into U-M's sign stealing. Stalions, the center of the investigation who allegedly purchased sideline tickets to more than 30 of Michigan's future opponents in order to record the opponents signals and then decode them, was placed on leave and then resigned.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was also suspended for three games by the Big Ten for violation of the league's sportsmanship policy. Michigan had initially planned to fight the ruling in court and seek a temporary restraining order, but on the same day Partridge was fired, attorney's representing Michigan and Harbaugh dropped the case.

Rick Minter, defensive analyst and father of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, has taken over Partridge's role and will remain for the remainder of the season.

