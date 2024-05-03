Ex-Lions WR DJ Chark signs with the Chargers

One of the top free agents still on the market, one-time Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is no longer available. Chark has agreed to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers, per numerous reports.

The 6-foot-4 Chark played in Detroit in 2022 and fared well. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s primary deep threat on the outside. When his one-year deal expired, Chark moved on to Carolina for the 2023 season.

With the Panthers, Chark chalked up 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns. There was some school of thought that the Lions would pursue Chark for another go-around this offseason, but Detroit never showed any reported interest in the 27-year-old journeyman. The Chargers will be his fourth NFL team in as many seasons.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire