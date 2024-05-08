Ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann says club must go for Mourinho or Zidane

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann is pictured before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and SC Freiburg at RheinEnergieStadion. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Top German football pundit Dietmar Hamann believes Bayern Munich should target Champions League winners Jose Mourinho or Zinedine Zidane after their search for a new coach hit the buffers.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and Austria's Ralf Rangnick all turned down the chance to succeed the departing Thomas Tuchel while other candidates such as Benfica's Roger Schmidt or Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß have all but ruled themselves out.

Bayern have always appointed a German speaker since sacking Carlo Ancelotti in 2017 amid communication concerns but Hamann says it is time to abandon that plan and go for the best available.

"Zidane will know a bit of English," the former Bayern midfielder told ran.de. "For me, there is no such thing as good or bad football, there is only successful and unsuccessful football. And Zidane stands for successful football, he proved that at Real,"

The 1998 French World Cup winner won the Champions League three times in a row as Real Madrid coach.

Linguist Mourinho, Champions League winner with Porto and Inter Milan, is also a good fit for Bayern in Hamann's opinion - despite being sacking by Real, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma in his last five jobs.

"Mourinho may play a little more defensively, but I experienced him as a player in England. The players at Chelsea raved about him, most of them are still in contact with him today. And he was incredibly successful," ex-Liverpool star Hamann explained.

"Bayern would probably be a chance for him to coach a club again with which he could win the Champions League."