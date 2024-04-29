'Evolution rather than revolution' at Anfield this summer?

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football news reporter Simon Stone has been answering your questions.

One fan asked about the apparent bust-up between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp on Saturday and whether, given the manager's departure at the end of the season, this simmer could be the right time to cash in on the forward.

Simon replied: I can see the merit in that but I can also see an argument for Liverpool keeping one of their best players to give Arne Slot the best chance of hitting the ground running.

We are not exactly sure what caused the spat at London Stadium but it is reasonably safe to assume Salah was not too happy at being left out.

However, his performances generally have been well below his normal high standards. When Salah is on form, he would never be left out.

[Getty Images]

Keo asked: Liverpool have been misfiring this season. Do you think it is down to players being slow to come back from injuries, or do they need an overhaul up front like they did for their midfield?

Simon replied: It feels like we are approaching the end of an era at Anfield. The spat between Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah did not look good at all and suggested a breakdown in relations between the coach and players, given Salah obviously has friends in the dressing room.

The campaign as a whole has not ended the way anyone at Liverpool would have wanted and Klopp's exit brings a fresh pair of eyes in Arne Slot.

And, while one of the attractions of Slot is that he plays a similar style of football to Klopp, any new manager would want at least a couple of his own players.

Evolution rather than revolution is how I see it at Liverpool this summer.

