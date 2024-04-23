Everything you need to know about the Jaguars’ 2024 draft party

The Jaguars will host a squadron of fans Thursday night to watch the first round of the 2024 NFL draft at Jacksonville’s annual draft party.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, one hour before the draft starts. Free tickets to the event are available to be reserved online. Fans interested in attending the event must obtain their tickets in advance or at the gate by registering through the 2024 DUUUVAL Draft Party webpage.

Parking, in lots E, J, P and S around the stadium, will open at 6 p.m.

Fans will be invited onto the field to watch the draft on the jumbotrons of EverBank Field and are accordingly encouraged to bring blankets and towels for sitting.

Limited general and ADA seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis directly in front of the event stage. The Bud Zone and south end zone seating will also be open.

Between 7-8 p.m., Jaguars team reporter Kai Stevens, head coach Doug Pederson, a “legends panel” featuring Leon Searcy, Paul Posluszny and Josh Scobee, DJ Wizkidd, the Jags’ D-Line drum band and ROAR cheerleading team will make on-stage appearances before the draft commences.

At 7:58 p.m., Jacksonville will unveil its 30th anniversary logo, as voted on by fans. The draft will begin two minutes later. Active Jaguars players will be interviewed on stage throughout the first round.

So long as the Jaguars hold onto the No. 17 overall selection, their pick should be announced at approximately 9:50 p.m.

In addition to watching the draft, fans can participate in various activities, including locker room tours, mini golf, cornhole, combine drills, field goal kicks, quarterback toss, obstacle courses and photo opportunities. Vendors will be on-site.

