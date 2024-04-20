What everyone needs to know about the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in 2024

The Connecticut Sun is set for a competitive season in 2024.

The Sun's first game of the WNBA season is against the Indiana Fever and their number one draft pick, Caitlin Clark, on May 14, who has all the hype around her after the WNBA draft.

After that season opener, the Sun is playing against last season's champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on May 25.

Then, on May 28, the Sun is facing off against the Phoenix Mercury, contending with dominant Mercury player, Brittney Griner.

Let's get to know our players before we decide on the Sun's chances this season.

Who is playing for the Connecticut Sun in 2024

The Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty tip-off on Sep 29, 2023. They'll meet again during the 2024 season on July 10.

Connecticut Sun schedule 2024

The Connecticut Sun is set to play from May 9, 2024 to Sept. 19.

Notable games include:

May 14: Season opener against Indiana Fever

May 25: Playing against last season's champions, the Las Vegas Aces

May 28: Playing against Phoenix Mercury and star player Brittney Griner

July 10: Playing against New York Liberty

August 20: Playing against Los Angeles Sparks at TD Garden.

More about the Sun's 2024 schedule can be found here.

When will the Connecticut Sun play at TD Garden in Boston in 2024

On Aug. 20, the Connecticut Sun will be playing the Los Angeles Sparks at the TD Garden in Boston.

Buy your tickets or find ways to watch here.

What division of the WNBA is the Connecticut Sun in?

The Connecticut Sun is part of the Eastern Conference Division.

Why is the team called the Connecticut Sun?

The Connecticut Sun name originates from the team's association with Mohegan Sun; its logo is something of a modern representation of an ancient Mohegan symbol.

Who owns the Connecticut Sun?

The Mohegan Tribe owns the Connecticut Sun.

The Mohegan Tribe is one of the Algonquian-speaking indigenous peoples living in the southern New England area.

They are the first Native American tribe to own a professional sports team.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: WNBA’s Connecticut Sun: 2024 schedule, roster, and owners