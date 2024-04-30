Every CFB teams record vs AP No. 1 opponents

The thing that makes college sports so enjoyable is the fact that they are still amateurs. Professional sports are awesome, but they aren’t prone to the same level of craziness and randomness that you see in the NCAA because that is their job.

Anything can happen with kids aged 18-22 years old, and the NCAA Tournament is the perfect example of this with 16-seeds knocking off 1-seeds. Obviously upsets and the unthinkable happens in pro sports, but with salary cap’s and other things of that nature, the teams tend to be much more competitive.

Even when you are the No. 1 ranked team in college football, that ranking doesn’t mean anything as anyone can beat anyone on any given Saturday. Most notably, back in 2007 when FCS Appalachian State went into the Big House and knocked off No. 5 Michigan.

CFB Matchups broke down every Power 5 schools record against the No. 1 ranked team, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were the only team to post a winning record at 11-6. The Missouri Tigers have the worst record of any program at 0-18 all-time.

Each P5 Team's All-Time Record vs. AP #1 Opponents 🏈 What is your team's record vs. AP #1 teams? pic.twitter.com/xmqaZfwMvD — CFB Matchups (@MatchupTracker) April 28, 2024

