Everton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland and Rodri doubts

Everton host newly crowned world champions Manchester City at Goodison Park as Pep Guardiola’s side return to Premier League action.

City defeated Fluminense in Saudi Arabia on Friday to lift the Club World Cup for the first time but return to the Premier League with ground to make up in the title race. The defending champions not only find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the table, but behind Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham too.

Guardiola’s side have games in hand on those teams above them, but their domestic form is a concern with just one Premier League win in their last six outings. Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has revitalised Everton and Goodison Park is set to be rocking for the visit of the champions, and the Toffees are in need of the points themselves after some of Boxing Day’s results.

Wins for Nottingham Forest and Luton have dragged Everton back towards the relegation zone following the club’s 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. But Everton would be in an even worse position if it wasn’t for their home form since being hit with that penalty, and are now looking to add City to recent wins against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Follow live updates from Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League, below:

