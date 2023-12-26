Man City set to beat Barcelona for Argentine wonderkid Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City are in talks to sign Argentinian teenager Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

No deal has yet been agreed for the midfielder, who starred as Argentina reached the semi-finals of the Under-17 World Cup earlier this month.

It is anticipated that if City do sign Echeverri, he would be loaned back to River Plate for the rest of the European season.

City have an existing relationship with the Argentine giants, having signed the excellent Julian Alvarez from Los Millonarios in January 2022, but the club let him stay with the Buenos Aires club for the next six months.

The forward then moved to Manchester, going on to win the World Cup, the Club World Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in little over a year.

Echeverri said in a post-match interview at the weekend that he will not sign a new contract with River Plate and will enter the last 12 months of his current deal on New Year’s Day.

He scored five goals in the recent Under-17 World Cup, including a hat-trick in Argentina’s quarter-final win over Brazil.

Echeverri, who has been linked with Barcelona and has been compared to Lionel Messi, reportedly has a release clause of €25m.