Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Christopher Nkunku starts

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby as the Premier League’s festive schedule continues.

Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned poor finishing and another setback in defeat to Wolves and will hope to pick up momentum here after a slow start to life in charge of the Blues.

Despite advancing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a dramatic end to their quarter-final with Newcastle, triumphing on penalties, Pochettino’s side are still languishing in mid-table.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles have had a mixed run in recent weeks, with a stunning draw at Manchester City a highlight, although the wait for a win extends to seven games after Danny Welbeck hit back for Brighton at Selhurst Park in a 1-1 draw.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Chelsea host Crystal Palace in Premier League, with kick-off at 7:30pm

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Chelsea players are falling well short of the targets set for them in pre-season as they seek respite from their sporadic Premier League form at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Results at Stamford Bridge have been the only bright spot in recent weeks with three straight wins in west London during December, meanwhile fortunes on the road have taken an alarming downturn.

Defeat against Wolves at Molineux on Christmas Eve was their fourth away loss on the spin following reverses at Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton, and has left the team facing the likely prospect of failing to qualify for Europe for a second season.

Mauricio Pochettino gives damning verdict on Chelsea season

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

The match kicks off on 27 December 2023 at 19:30 GMT at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription.

18:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…