Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

GOAL! Brentford 1 Wolverhampton 3 (Hee-Chan Hwang 28)

GOAL! Brentford 1 Wolverhampton 2 (Yoane Wissa 16)

GOAL! Brentford 0 Wolverhampton 2 (Hee-Chan Hwang 14)

GOAL! Brentford 0 Wolverhampton 1 (Mario Lemina 13)

Brentford FC 1 - 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

20:25

Roerslev fails to get the better of Toti near the corner flag as the Wolves defender wins a throw-in for his team. That injury to Hwang means we'll have an elongated period of stoppage time here.

20:24

Hwang is able to walk from the pitch, to applause from the Wolves supporters and jeers from the Brentford fans. There'll be no hat-trick for the South Korean here as Bellegarde takes his place.

20:24

Hwang continues to receive treatment, lying on the turf near the edge of the Brentford area. O'Neil may have to replace his leading goalscorer here.

20:21

There's a concerning moment for Wolves here. Hwang is down and appears to be holding his lower back, having also looked to be in discomfort before that recent corner. He seems to have been hurt in an aerial duel with Pinnock a few moments ago.

20:20

Sarabia's deep corner is headed clear on the far side, then the Spaniard is caught offside as Semedo tries to find him with the next delivery.

20:19

Cunha races down the byline after receiving Ait-Nouri's pass near the corner flag, and Roerslev steps in to prod it behind for a Wolves corner.

20:18

We will have a minimum of five minutes of stoppage time to end this first half! That must be to account for the four goals, as this game has flowed very smoothly.

20:16

Norgaard receives the first yellow card of the game, having lunged in to bring Ait-Nouri down as the Algerian skipped infield.

20:14

Brentford have lost three of their last six Premier League home games (three wins), as many as in their previous 27 at the Gtech Community Stadium (13 wins, 11 draws). Are they heading for another defeat here?

20:13

BIG CHANCE! Collins should make it 3-2 as he's found totally unmarked from Ghoddos' right-wing free-kick. The former Wolves man rises inside the six-yard box, but he plants his header over Sa's crossbar!

20:12

Lemina almost puts Kilman in trouble with a slightly unorthodox switch of play, and his captain has to send a booming clearance upfield. Brentford come back on the right, and Wissa is nudged over by Toti as the Bees get a free-kick in a crossing position.

20:10

A loose pass sets Sarabia off on the break as Wolves carve out another three-on-three situation in attack. He offloads to his left for Cunha, but the Brazilian takes the wrong decision as he sees an early shot blocked at close quarters, then Sarabia fouls Roerslev.

20:09

Though Wolves have a poor record in London lately, they are unbeaten in their last four away league games against Brentford (two wins, two draws), since a 3-0 defeat in the Championship in February 2016.

20:07

CLOSE! Wissa sees a low cross cleared as far as Norgaard, who does so well to keep the ball despite going down before slipping in Lewis-Potter. He sends another inviting cross towards the far post, where Toti just does enough to ease Wissa out of it with the goal gaping.

20:06

Ait-Nouri beats his marker with a fine piece of skill before scampering towards the corner of the box and sending a low cross into the danger zone, but Pinnock slides in to clear ahead of the sky blue shirts behind him. Wolves are playing with so much belief in the final third.

20:04

Ghoddos sends an awful free-kick straight into Sa's gloves, to groans from the Brentford fans.

20:04

The home fans are stunned into silence after that third Wolves goal. Brentford get an immediate chance to hit back again as Wissa is brought down 30 yards from goal. This one will be lifted into the penalty area.

20:01

Assist Tote António Gomes

20:01

Wide! Another flowing Wolves move sees Semedo chip the ball into the path of Sarabia, who volleys it back to Cunha on the edge of the box. He brings it down well before looking to bend a shot into the top-right corner, but it sails just wide.

20:00

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

19:59

Gomes slips a delicate ball in behind Collins, and Hwang beats Flekken to it with a clever blindside run. He's forced wide so looks to chip a cross into Sarabia, but two red and white shirts get back to crowd him out at the vital moment. Wolves continue to look lively in attack.

19:57

Brentford have won just one of their last eight league games against Wolves (two draws, five defeats), beating them 2-0 at Molineux in the first ever Premier League meeting between the sides in September 2021. Wolves won the teams' last meeting 2-0 at Molineux last season, with Diego Costa scoring his only goal for the club in that match.

19:56

Brentford go short from the set-piece and end up working it all the way over to the far side of the pitch, where Lewis-Potter sends a poor cross behind for a Wolves goal-kick. The visitors finally get some respite.

19:55

Now Wissa takes on Toti, turning the defender inside-out before seeing his low drive deflected out for a corner. Few would bet against more goals in this game – it's wide open!

19:54

Another chance for Wolves! The visitors should be 3-1 up! With Roerslev down in midfield, Semedo breaks over halfway with options to his left and right. He chooses the former, slipping a pass into Hwang, but he's dispossessed as he attempts to check back onto his right to shoot! Cunha is absolutely fuming, insisting he should have been the target of Semedo's pass!

19:53

ALMOST 2-2! Wolves need to calm things down here! A left-wing cross finds Janelt steaming in at the back post, but he's just unable to get enough power on his header, sending it straight at Sa at the near post!

19:52

There was a brief VAR check for a possible handball on Wissa's goal, but it stands! It's 2-1 after a frantic start in west London, and Brentford's tails are up now!

19:48

Assist Neal Maupay

19:47

Goal Yoane Wissa Bileko

19:46

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

19:45

Assist Pablo Sarabia García

19:45

CLOSE! Janelt almost scores an own goal! Hwang darts onto Gomes' clever pass in behind to drill the ball across the six-yard box, where Janelt gets a desperate touch in front of Cunha. Much to Brentford's relief, it drifts just over Flekken's crossbar – that could have gone anywhere!

19:43

Good defending! Sarabia lifts a lovely pass onto the chest of Cunha, who brings it down and gets between the two Brentford centre-backs in one motion. Roerslev gets back just in the nick of time, though, to shepherd the ball back to Flekken.

19:42

Only two of Hwang's eight Premier League goals for Wolves this season have come away from Molineux. He is released by Toti's ball down the left flank, but Roerslev recovers well to outmuscle him and come away with the ball.

19:40

Janelt meets the corner at the near post, but Cunha is behind him to block his flick behind for another set-piece. The next delivery is nodded up in the air, but it drops for a sky blue shirt to clear.

19:39

Now Brentford attack down their left as Lewis-Potter digs out an excellent cross towards the lurking Wissa… but Toti gets back to nod it behind for a corner. We've had an end-to-end start here.

19:38

Block! Kilman glides out of defence elegantly before finding Ait-Nouri inside the Brentford area. The left-back cuts it back to Cunha, who in turn offloads for Gomes to strike… but it's bravely blocked at close quarters.

19:37

Semedo cuts out Maupay's pass before leading the Wolves counterattack, but then he plays a dismal ball of his own out to his right, allowing Brentford to snuff out the danger.

19:36

Wolves concede a cheap corner as Santiago Bueno's clearance hammers off Wissa then rebounds back onto the Uruguayan before going behind. Brentford work it short for Lewis-Potter to cross… but it's an easy catch for Sa.

19:34

As we expected, it looks like Brentford have started in a 4-3-3 shape as they bid to end their poor run of form. With the likes of Luton Town and Nottingham Forest earning valuable results over the festive period, some Bees fans may be glancing nervously over their shoulders.

19:32

We're under way in west London as Maupay gets the ball rolling for the hosts. Brentford are in their traditional red and white stripes, with Wolves donning a sky blue third kit.

19:28

Since a 2-0 win at Tottenham in February 2022, Wolves are winless in their last 14 Premier League away games against London sides (three draws, 11 defeats). Can they end that rotten run in the capital here? We're about to find out!

19:24

O'Neil only makes one change to the team which faced Chelsea three days ago, with Craig Dawson unable to recover after sustaining a deep cut to his knee during that game. Santiago Bueno replaces him in the heart of Wolves' back three, but there is positive news for the visitors elsewhere as Neto is named among the substitutes, around two months after suffering a hamstring injury. Hodge and Bellegarde also return to the bench after being unavailable last time out.

19:24

Frank makes three changes to the team which began Brentford's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on this ground 10 days ago, with Ben Mee suspended while Zanka and Damsgaard drop to the bench. Yarmoliuk, Maupay and Collins are brought in, the latter to face the club he left in July. Mbeumo, Toney, Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Kristoffer Ajer, Joshua Dasilva and Frank Onyeka are all unavailable as the Bees continue to face something of a selection crisis.

19:20

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Joe Hodge, Tawanda Chirewa.

19:16

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Santiago Bueno, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia.

19:16

BRENTFORD SUBS: Mathias Jensen, Zanka, Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Myles Peart-Harris, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley, Vincent Angelini, Valentino Adedokun.

19:12

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Mads Roerslev, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Saman Ghoddos; Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Yehor Yarmoliuk; Yoane Wissa, Neal Maupay, Keane Lewis-Potter.

19:12

Wolves, on the other hand, last turned out on Christmas Eve, but Gary O'Neil's team gave their fans the best possible present with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty were on target as they continued their knack of turning over the big clubs at Molineux, but their away form has been disappointing for some time. Indeed, Wolves have won just five of their last 35 Premier League away games (seven draws, 23 defeats), losing 10 of their last 13, but a rare road win here in west London would take them within four points of the top eight.

19:08

Brentford are looking to provide their fans with some much-needed festive cheer here, having lost five of their last six Premier League games (one win), including each of their last three in a row. Hampered by injuries to the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Rico Henry and with star striker Ivan Toney still banned over breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the Bees have slipped to 14th in the table, though a win here would take them above Fulham and Wolves, and potentially Chelsea depending on the Blues' result against Crystal Palace elsewhere on Wednesday. Thomas Frank and his men have had plenty of time to prepare, with Manchester City's successful FIFA Club World Cup campaign meaning they were last in action 10 days ago.

19:00

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League clash as Brentford host Wolves at Gtech Community Stadium!

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…