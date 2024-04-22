Everton vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The Merseyside derby is always a huge game but the 244th edition is massive for both Everton and Liverpool in the context of their season.

Everton are scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table but moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a big, albeit controversial, 2-0 win against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton have won two of their last three and if you take away their eight-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) then they would be on 38 points and 14th in the table. Everton are appealing their second points deduction of two points so could also see their points tally boosted between now and the end of the season. They now host bitter rivals Liverpool at Goodison knowing they are the heavy underdogs but also knowing a win or a draw would put a huge dent in Liverpool's title hopes in Jurgen Klopp's final season. The Toffees need the points for their own predicament but would absolutely love the double whammy of also dealing a huge blow to Liverpool's title dreams.

As for the Reds, they responded well to a tough week by winning 3-1 at Fulham on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp rotated his side expertly and Liverpool remain level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal and one point above Manchester City, but the latter do have a game in-hand. After losing at home to Crystal Palace last weekend and bowing out of the Europa League at the hands of Atalanta, Klopp made a raft of changes to his starting lineup and the likes of Cody Gakpo, Jarell Quansah, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota all stood tall at Fulham as Klopp was able to rest Salah, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Konate and Nunez. That quintet should all start on Wednesday. Liverpool have only lost one of their last 29 games against Everton in all competitions and Klopp is aiming to be the first-ever Liverpool manager to win 10 league Merseyside derbies.

Everton focus, team news

Beto suffered a nasty head injury late on against Forest so we can expect to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin start up top again. Dyche could also bring the likes of James Garner and Amadou Onana into midfield but the balance was much better defensively against Forest as Gueye sat in with Gomes and Doucoure ahead of him supporting DCL in attack. Harrison and McNeil were also a big threat out wide and Jordan Pickford has been superb for the majority of this season and so too has Everton's defense (fourth fewest goals conceded this season in the PL), aside from that horror show at Chelsea last week.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Nathan Patterson (hamstring), Beto (head) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (groin)

Liverpool focus, team news

What does Klopp do now with his starting lineup? Well, it seems like he will rotate the big guns back in with Salah, Nunez, Mac Allister, Konate and Szoboszlai all on the bench against Fulham. Klopp has used all of his squad expertly this season as injuries piled up but now he has the luxury of being able to choose who he brings out and in, rather than being forced to do so. Given how intense Liverpool's style of play is, he needs to find out which players are fresh and ready for the challenge. It will take a total squad effort against Everton and then at West Ham on Saturday if Liverpool are going to win both to really put the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race.

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Conor Bradley (ankle)