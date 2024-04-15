Everton farce is self-sustaining – calamity never seems far away

Woeful Everton remain in relegation danger after their defeat to Chelsea - Getty Images/Tony McArdle

The noise from the away supporters in the Shed End was remarkably upbeat when Everton kicked off against Chelsea. These travelling fans are not stupid, they know all about the multi-pronged crisis enveloping their club. Many seemed to have taken the decision to begin drinking before lunchtime. Many did not return for the second half. As mentioned – not stupid.

The Goodison Park farce is self-sustaining now, generating complex new layers like a malevolent AI rewriting Noises Off. One week it is points deductions, the next your prospective buyer is reportedly pulling its women’s basketball team out of European competition for next season. The team in question, the London Lions, became the first British team to win a European competition last week. Some performance bonus.

Everton dream of the days when they were contending for Europe, let alone winning trophies. Such aims have rarely felt so distant as at Stamford Bridge on Monday night when they conceded three goals to the same player during a 16 minute-long first half anxiety dream. Had Cole Palmer not decided on a flashy flick from Noni Madueke’s cross between his first and second goals it could have been four. Never mind, he threw in a nutmeg on stranded Seamus Coleman before his first and the fourth would come in the second half anyway.

Cole Palmer, WOW 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SS8S0SKXs3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

Dele Alli was watching his woeful team from a safe distance, seven miles down the road in Sky’s Isleworth studios. Called as a surprise witness by Monday Night Football, he said he wished he could be helping the club he has not played for since August 2022. However injured Dele is, if he was capable of 10 per cent of his 2018 form he would not make Everton’s midifield any worse. Chelsea passed through them like water through a sieve.

Their defence was not much better. Nicolas Jackson finished like Ruud Van Nistelrooy in his prime for Chelsea’s fourth but the apparent forcefield around him repelling potential markers surely helped. The problems started even further back with Jordan Pickford channelling Loris Karius with a frazzled pass towards Amadou Onana which never looked on.

Nicolas Jackson adds Chelsea's FOURTH! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kUEojHS1Co — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

Palmer lapped it up and scored an outrageous looping third. There was partial redemption for the England goalkeeper when he saved from Palmer with his feet early in the second half. Could he have done better when palming Ben Chilwell’s shot straight to Alfie Gilchrist for Chelsea’s sixth? Probably. Probably safest to assume that everything connected with Everton could be improved.

WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯



29 minutes played and Cole Palmer has a HAT-TRICK! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vsP5sCxCLf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

“Ugly night,” said Sean Dyche. “Down night. Horrid night. Miles off where we want to be.” Yes to all. Beto, a lone striker in for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, did more harm than good. Chronically offside and guilty of a missed sitter from practically under the crossbar when the game was still goalless. Coleman, the captain, was among three mercy killed by Dyche in a half-time purge. But calamity never seemed far away.

Nathan Patterson nearly scored an own goal, then Everton’s defence decided its short-term aim was to maim, with four players doing their best to concede a penalty within five seconds. Mission accomplished, take your pick from James Tarkowski’s forearm into Noni Madueke’s face or Abdoulaye Doucoure tripping Palmer.

Next up for Everton is the points deduction destruction derby, the PSR Clasico. Nottingham Forest come to Goodison Park and in less fraught times you could imagine fans breaking bread, or at least clinking each other’s pints of Dark Fruits, and bonding over the injustice of it all. After this performance Everton will be too worried for any such bonhomie.

There is a stadium nearing completion on the bank of the Mersey which was supposed to be a symbol of a brighter future for Everton. At this point it looks more like a luxury Reynolds Arena, the 25,000-capacity white elephant which stood on the outskirts of Darlington as a rotten monument to the hubris of a football club which flew too close to the sun.

Dyche, the points already accumulated and the low standard of the teams around them seemed likely to guarantee safety for Everton. After this abject display nothing about their future is certain.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.