Even Steve Spurrier is questioning Florida's Billy Napier. That can't be good

Steve Spurrier weighed in on the state of Florida football under embattled coach Billy Napier, and the HBC's assessment came off as anything but a ringing endorsement.

Florida Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette quoted Spurrier questioning the direction of Napier's Gators in a recent column. The most biting quote?

“There’s a feeling around the Gators of, 'What the heck are we doing?’ There’s a lot of questions that I don’t have the answers to about organization,” Spurrier told the veteran Jacksonville columnist.

Yes, indeed: What the heck is going on at Florida? By most appearances, in all kinds of weather, the Gators aren't sticking to together.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams react to Spurrier's comments and assess Napier's standing at UF.

Their assessment: Napier faces turbulent times ahead.

Hiring Napier was a risk. He lacked Power Five head coaching experience, but he came with a few well-regarded traits. He was seen as being thorough and meticulously organized, qualities that helped him thrive coaching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. And he had a reputation for being a good recruiter. The latter, especially, was seen as an important characteristic. Napier's predecessor, Dan Mullen, was portrayed as being a somewhat disinterested recruiter. Could Napier offer a pivot?

He didn't.

Perhaps it's a product of bad timing. Napier proved himself in an era before NIL and transfer free agency. For whatever reason, the NIL/transfer era has not been an easy transition for Napier/Florida.

A recent headline from Gainesville Sun columnist David Whitley: "Florida Victorious alters its strategy to compete in the NIL arms race."

Credit to Florida's NIL collective for recognizing the need for evolution, but if you're altering your NIL strategy nearly three years after NIL went into effect, it means you spent three years with NIL efforts that weren't good enough.

Not all of Napier's troubles should be attributed to NIL. He inherited a roster with more deficiencies than Florida should expect, and he's exhibited some game-day coaching gaffes.

At one point last year, he'd built momentum for the 2024 recruiting class. It didn't last. As on-field losses mounted, the prized commitments peeled off. Florida's class finished ranked 14th in the 247Sports Composite. That's more reminiscent of Mullen's recruiting record than Urban Meyer's.

The silver lining for Napier: He kept blue-chip quarterback DJ Lagway in the 2024 signing class. Lagway offers hope of brighter days ahead, but patience comes in short supply for a third-year SEC coach who gathered just 11 wins through two seasons.

In the face of a daunting schedule this fall, Napier must show on-field progress to win back the belief of Gator faithful. Count Spurrier among that group.

Later in the episode

– After Nick Saban's retirement, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze suggested his Tigers can fill the power vacuum. "Why not Auburn?" Freeze asks. Fair question, but in the short term, Auburn doesn't have the quarterback.

– Where does College Football Playoff expansion end? Not with 12 teams. Count on that.

