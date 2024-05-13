European permutations - what can be decided in Premier League in midweek?

[Getty Images]

The Premier League title now cannot be decided until the final day of the season but one or two other issues could be settled in midweek.

Aston Villa can clinch the fourth and final Champions League place if they beat Liverpool on Monday.

If they draw, they’ll be sure of fourth place if Tottenham fail to win against Manchester City on Tuesday.

If they lose, they’ll be sure of fourth place if Tottenham lose on Tuesday.

In all other scenarios, it goes to the final day.

Whatever their situation with Villa, Tottenham can ensure a top-five finish (so Europa League at worst) if they avoid defeat against Man City on Tuesday.

If they lose to City, Spurs could still clinch fifth place before their final game if Newcastle AND Chelsea both fail to win on Wednesday.

Newcastle and Chelsea know that whatever they do on Wednesday, they cannot be absolutely sure of European football until the final round of fixtures. However, goal difference means that should Newcastle beat Man Utd, and Chelsea lose at Brighton, it would take a minimum 12-goal swing on the final day for the Magpies to be deprived of sixth place.