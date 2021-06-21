Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Tuesday's last round of Group D games

The final round of group stage games at Euro 2020 continues Tuesday as Group D conludes. We've got the betting advice you need — to either use or fade — for those two games.

With 16 teams advancing in the 24-team tournament, the top four third-place teams from the six groups will advance to the knockout stage. We'll know who those four third-place teams are at the end of Wednesday.

Group D standings

Czech Republic, 4 points

England, 4 points

Croatia, 1 point

Scotland, 1 point

Czech Republic vs. England

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Czech Republic (+650)

England (-175)

Tie (+260)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

The winner of this game wins the group and gets a Round of 16 matchup with either France, Portugal or Germany. Not a great reward. The team that finishes second in the group gets a game with the runner up in Group E, but that team could end up being Spain after it tied its first two games of the tournament. That’s not a great reward either. England is by far the most talented team in this matchup, but Patrik Schick has three goals and the Czech Republic has been organized and efficient.

Official picks

England to win (-175)

Over 2.5 goals (+115)

Bold bet

Marcus Rashford to score the last goal (+450)

Croatia vs. Scotland

3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Croatia (+110)

Scotland (+225)

Tie (+275)

Over/under: 2.5 goals

These two teams need a win to get to the group stage. How cagey will this one be or will they both play all-out to get the win and advance in the tournament? Croatia has been largely stagnant throughout its first two games while Scotland got its first 0-0 draw at England last week. If Scotland sticks with the lineup it put out against England, it has a shot to take all three points here and knock Croatia out.

Official picks

Scotland to win (+225)

Over 2.5 goals (-110)

Bold bet

Scotland to win 2-1 (+1050)

